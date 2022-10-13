Betfair puts its ‘account at risk’, considers Palmeiras champion with 7 rounds to go and makes the ‘pix’

Whoever believed in the title of Verdão from an early age, already won the money to celebrate in the classic against São Paulo

Palmeiras’ Brazilian title is getting closer and closer to being achieved by the squad coached by Abel Ferreira. With an impeccable campaign in Série A, Verdão is a few steps away from celebrating the 11th competition cup. Despite not being the winner mathematically yet, Palestra Italia is already considered the champion by Betfair. The bookmaker anticipated in seven rounds and has already made the payment to those who invested in the alviverde bond.

The “early payout”, as the early payout model is called, benefited the lucky ones who placed the bets until 9 am this Thursday, October 13th. This is second time that Betfair adopts this strategy. For those who don’t remember, the same was done in the Brasileirão do Galo title, last year, and there was a happy athletico missing five rounds to end the season. The detail is that the decision has no turning backeven in case of defeat of Palmeiras.

Verdão fans don’t even want to consider this possibility, but if Palmeiras lose the championship, Betfair will pay anyone who bet on another possible winner in the same way. Without penalizing the Palestinians with restitution, in case Abel Ferreira’s players make history negatively, by losing the championship after being nine points ahead, the bookmaker will not ask for the money back.

Even with remote title chances for another club, the Betfair still has bets for all teams that have mathematical odds. For those who like to take risks, Internacional is the one most likely to spoil the Palmeiras party, with less than 1%. In case anyone still wants to make a faith with Verdão, Betfair quotas pay 1.01 for every dollar bet on the team.