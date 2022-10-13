Bitcoin drops to $ 18,000 and inflation data drops cryptocurrency prices By CriptoFácil



Bitcoin drops to $18,000 and inflation data drops cryptocurrency prices. Unknown token goes up 10%



The price fell back below US$ 19,000 this Thursday (13), after new comments about US inflation. According to Bloomberg, the Fomc’s projection is that the interest rate will be raised by 4.75% by the end of the year.

The expectation of further interest rate hikes generated a wave of withdrawal among cryptocurrencies. As of this morning, both Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were trending down in the market.

The price of BTC was down 3.44%, selling in the range of $18,425.

Following the market’s downward trend was also , with a drop of 6.19%.

Price of top cryptocurrencies today

Among the main crypto economies in the market, the one that suffered the least was BNB. According to the figures for the last 24 hours, BNB only registered a 3.87% drop.

Meanwhile, major currencies such as , () and (SOL) saw about up to 8% decline in the last day. The meme coins, (DOGE) and (SHIB) fell by 4.87% and 5.86%, respectively.

Other currencies such as (MATIC), (DOT), (AVAX) and UniSwap (UNI) were also down by up to 6%.

By CryptoFácil