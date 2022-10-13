Brad Pitt Is Annoyed By Angelina Jolie’s Accusations, Says Source

Brad Pitt maintains his innocence after his ex-wife, actress Angelina Jolie, alleged he was abusive to her and their children during a private flight between France and California in September 2016.

According to information from Us Weekly, last Wednesday (12), the actor would have been “disgusted” after the new round of accusations made by the 47-year-old actress. The publication’s sources claim Brad hated being accused of physical and emotional abuse against his ex-wife and six children, all part of his ongoing legal battle over Chateau Miraval winery.

The Hollywood star “sustains [que] are lies and that Angelina will stop at nothing to ruin her name.” reports Us Weekly.

The allegations surfaced in the first week of October, when Angelina Jolie alleged that negotiations on the sale of the French winery were broken up after Brad allegedly demanded that she sign a confidentiality agreement forbidding her from talking about the affair. “physical and emotional abuse” which she claimed to have taken place in 2016.

“At the end of the day, he and Angelina seem destined to fight each other for the rest of their lives, or at least until the kids grow up and there’s nothing left to dispute.” claims the Us Weekly source. “It’s a tragic and toxic situation that none of them are willing to give in.”

“Brad has taken on everything he’s responsible for from day one – unlike the other side – but he’s not going to take on anything he hasn’t done.” The actor’s attorney told HollywoodLife in a statement. “He has been the target of all sorts of personal attacks and misrepresentations. Fortunately, the various public officials the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to answer in court, as he always has.”

Angelina Jolie claimed that Brad Pitt had a “physical and verbal explosion” during a transatlantic flight in 2016. In the new court documents, Angelina’s team claimed that Brad “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her” in the plane’s bathroom, before pushing her against the wall. One of the children allegedly came to the defense of the mother, which would have caused an incident in which the father allegedly “asphyxiated one of his children and hit another”.

Although the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services and the FBI investigated the incident and declined to press charges, Angelina alleges that the government “had probable cause” to charge Brad with a federal crime. Days after the alleged incident, Angelina filed for divorce.

