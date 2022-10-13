Brazil beats Italy and is classified for the Women’s Volleyball World Cup – Play

O Brazil won the Italy this Thursday (13) by 3 sets to 1, with partials of 23/25, 25/22, 24/26 and 19/25, and guaranteed a spot in the final of the Women’s Volleyball World Championship. The duel took place in Omnisport Apeldoornin Apeldoorn, the Netherlands.

José Roberto Guimarães’ team counted on the brilliance of Gabi (20) and Carol (17) to overcome the Italians. The opposite Egonu (30) was the highest scorer of the match.

In the decision of the World Cup, Brazil will face the Serbia. The duel will take place at Omnisport Apeldoorn, on Saturday (15), at 3 pm (Brasilia time). On the same day, at 11 am (Brasilia time), Italy and United States vying for the bronze medal.

For the tournament, coach Zé Roberto has 15 athletes: Macris and Roberta (lifters), Kisy and Lorenne (opposites), Gabi, Rosamaria, Pri Daroit and Tainara (tips), Carol, Carol Gattaz, Julia Kudiess and Lorena (central) and Nyeme and Natinha (liberos).

SEARCH FOR THE UNRELEASED TITLE

The Brazilians will compete for the title of the Volleyball World Championship for the 4th time in history. In three finals, he has three silver medals, having lost in the decision to Cuba (1994) and Russia (2006 and 2010).

In addition to the silver medals, Brazil added a bronze medal, won in 2014, by beating hosts Italy by 3 sets to 2.

