Brazil beats Italy to reach the Women’s World Cup final

The Brazilian team is in the final of the Women’s Volleyball World Cup. In a tough game against the inspired Egonu’s Italy, Brazil counted on its block to win by 3 sets to 1, today, for the semifinal, in Holland, and qualify to face Serbia, this Saturday, for the unprecedented title.

The partials of the second semifinal of the World Cup, played in Holland, were 25/23, 21/25, 26/24 and 25/19.

Despite the victory, the Brazilians did not have an easy life against the Italians, especially to stop Egonu (the highest scorer of the match, with 30), but they had a surgical block – which yielded 19 points – and inspired Gabi and Carol Gattaz to advance to the decision. and seek the first green-yellow world title. The main green-yellow scorer was Gabi, with 20.

Now the Brazilian team returns to the court this Saturday (15), at 3 pm (GMT), for the gold dispute, against the current champions. The bronze dispute will be between the United States and Italy, on the same day, at 11 am (GMT).

Brazil suffers, but comes out ahead

The first set of the semifinal was very balanced, with Brazil and Italy keeping the score tied. The Brazilian team showed a good performance in the blockade, but took a while to take advantage of the Italian failures to open an advantage. Gabi was responsible for putting Brazil in front and making it 9 to 7. The inspired Egonu, however, left everything equal at 10 to 10 and the Italians scored four consecutive times to turn the partial into 11 to 14. Zé Roberto’s men ran behind and, after an attack on Egonu’s net, they tied at 15 to 15. The set went on evenly, but a good sequence from Gabi – with an attacking point and a blocking point – gave Brazil the set point. Egonu’s attack out ended the partial at 25 to 23.

All the same

If the first set was very balanced, the Brazilian team opened up an advantage in the first points of the second partial. Counting on a merciless Lorenne and an attentive block, Brazil came to open three points of advantage, making 9 to 6. The Italians reacted, tying the game in 10 to 10. attack, complicating the Brazilian reception and making the match more even. In the sequences, the Europeans engaged a good sequence and closed in 21 to 25.

Brazil and Italy face each other in the semifinals of the Women’s Volleyball World Cup Image: Disclosure / Volleyball World

Don’t choke!

Brazil again took the lead at the beginning of the third set, also due to the sequence of errors by the Italians. The Europeans grew, but Gabi added three straight points from blocking to open 9 to 5. The Brazilians continued with difficulties to hold the Italian bombing, but kept a comfortable distance to open 15 to 12. Italy’s main scorer, Egonu led the team and , counting on a green-yellow invasion, decreased to 19 to 17. Shortly after, the Italian left everything even in 21 to 21. The European turn came next, in 22 to 23, after Gabi was blocked. Brazil went for it, and closed at 26 to 24 with points from Carol Gattaz and Lorenne.

Towards the final!

The final stretch of the third set linked the team of José Roberto Guimarães, who came to open 6 to 3 over the Italians in the fourth partial. A green-yellow standout in the semifinal, Gabi put down the tenth point of the partial, making it 10 to 7. Carol Gattaz’s good pass through the serve, added to the lethal canarian attack — increased the Brazilian advantage to 16 to 7. party, Brazil managed the advantage, letting the Italians approach, and closed the game at 25 to 19.