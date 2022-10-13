Brazil faces new battle against Italy for place in World Cup final | volleyball

There wasn’t even much time to party. The day after the heroic victory over Japan, José Roberto Guimarães gathered the entire team on the same court in Apeldoorn. And he spoke. Much. There were 40 minutes of conversation and guidance. The head, at that moment, was already turned towards the reunion against Italy this Thursday. The two teams will play the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup at 15:00 (Brasília time), with sportv2 broadcast and full coverage of the ge In real time.

In search of its first world title, Brazil finds again the biggest favorite to conquer. In the second phase of the competition, the Brazilian team got the better of its rivals. Now, he hopes to repeat the result to secure a place in the decision. The winner will face Serbia, who beat the United States in the other semifinal.

In training after the victory over Japan, Zé Roberto spared Gabi, Carol and Carol Gattaz, the only holders who played throughout the match against the Asians. In the conversation with the group, he tried to show that it is necessary to go further to win Italy again and continue in the fight for the title.

– It was more a day of conversation than training. First, general catabolism. Cortisol everywhere. Pain. You go from a 3 to 2 and there’s no way not to have pain. It’s more of a conversation for us to understand why he suffered so much against Japan, our future and what we need to look for to evolve. The lesson we took from Japan in the first two sets. It’s really cool to have this parameter for the future. This has to be a learning experience.

The most experienced of the group, Carol Gattaz agrees with the coach. The central says that the feedback is important for the selection to be able to evolve for the next games.

– I think he gave us a nice warning. Everything is valid if we take into account that we need to learn – and a lot. That’s what he said most. The game against Japan was amazing, but they taught a lesson. We have to leave with our heads held high, of course, because we won. But we also have to worry. See what we need to improve. People can never settle down. We always have to take a step up.

The technician did not take long to change focus. Soon after the match, Zé ​​and Paulo Coco, assistant, analyzed videos with the matches of Brazil and Italy. Now, says the coach, it’s time to pay close attention to the Italians, current leaders in the rankings and champions of the League of Nations.

– It’s important to turn the situation around to Italy as quickly as possible and not dwell on what went wrong. Logical. If it charges, be careful not to happen again. Italy plays differently than Japan. Its escape player is (Paola) Egonu, one of the best strikers in the world. We have to pay great attention to her, but not only to her. Because the other Italian players are also of great quality.

Egonu, however, has been in the midst of controversy over the past few weeks. In a video released the day after Brazil won the second round, the opposite recognized the merits of the Brazilian women. However, he stated that the fall only happened because of the mistakes of the Italian team itself. The statement did not go down well on social media. She even went to the coach to apologize. But Zé Roberto agreed with his rival.

– She is right in what she said. The amount of mistakes that Italy made against us was excessive. And that was the reason. We played well, but Italy made a lot of mistakes. We know the quality of Italy, the power of the attack, the quality of the players. I’ve been saying that Italy are the best team in the World Cup, they’re the big favorites for the title – he said.

Brazil vs Italy numbers

Number of games: 78

Brazil wins: 60

Italy wins: 18