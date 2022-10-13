Brazil has 62 universities among the best in the world; know which – News

The British consultancy THE (Times Higher Education) released this week the annual ranking of the best universities in the world, based on indicators of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international reputation. A total of 62 Brazilian institutions are on the list, a global reference for students, managers and professors.
USP (University of São Paulo) remained as the best placed in all of Latin America, in the range between the 201-250 best. Institutions that are below the top 200 are organized into groups. In total, around 1,800 universities were evaluated.
This is the third consecutive year that USP has achieved this position. The University of Oxford (UK) follows for the seventh edition as the best institution of higher education in the world, followed by Harvard University (USA) and, in third, the Universities of Cambridge (UK) and Stanford (USA), tied.
Among the Brazilian companies, Unicamp (Universidade Estadual de Campinas) was the second best placed and remained between 401st and 500th. Next are UFRGS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul), which remains between positions 601 and 800, the same group as Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), which rose in position compared to last year’s ranking, when it was in the group of 801 to 1000.
The best debut in the ranking was from the Humanitas University, from Italy, which appears for the first time on the list and already among the group from 201 to 250. The United States has the largest number of institutions listed in the general ranking, with 177 universities, and in the top 200, with 58. THE included five African nations in this edition: Zambia, Namibia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Mauritius.
Check the list with top ten universities in the worldaccording to THE:
1. University of Oxford (United Kingdom)
2. Harvard University (USA)
3. Cambridge University (United Kingdom)
4. Stanford University (USA)
5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA)
6. California Institute of Technology (USA)
7. Princeton University (USA)
8. University of California, Berkeley (USA)
9. Yale University (USA)
10. Imperial College London (United Kingdom)
Check the position of Brazilian universities in THE ranking:
Positions 201 to 250:
University of Sao Paulo
Positions 401 to 500:
Campinas State University
Positions 601 to 800:
Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul
Federal University of Sao Paulo
Positions 801 to 1000:
Federal University of Minas Gerais
Federal University of Sergipe
Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro
Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul
Positions 1001 to 1200:
Paulista State University
Federal University of Rio de Janeiro
Federal University of Santa Catarina
University of Fortaleza
Positions 1201 to 1500:
University of Brasilia
State University of Rio de Janeiro
Federal University of ABC
federal university of Bahia
Federal University of Espirito Santo
Goias Federal University
Federal University of Lavras
Federal University of Paraná
Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte
Federal University of Santa Maria
Federal University of São Carlos
Federal University of Uberlândia
Federal University of Viçosa
State University of Londrina
Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná
unisinos
Positions above 1501:
Catholic university of Brasilia
University of Caxias do Sul
Ceara state University
Santa Catarina State University
North Fluminense State University Darcy Ribeiro
State University of Maringá
State University of Western Paraná
federal University of Ceara
Federal University of Health Sciences of Porto Alegre
Federal University of Triângulo Mineiro
Federal University of the São Francisco Valley
Federal University of Itajubá
Juiz de Fora Federal University
Federal University of Maranhao
Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul
Federal University of Ouro Preto
Federal University of Pará
Federal University of Paraiba
Federal University of Pelotas
Federal University of Pernambuco
Federal University of Piaui
Rural Federal University of Pernambuco
Federal Rural University of the Semi-Arid
Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro
Federal University of the Jequitinhonha and Mucuri Valleys
Federal Fluminense University
Mackenzie Presbiterian University
University Ninth of July
University of Passo Fundo
University of Pernambuco
Pontifical Catholic University of Minas Gerais
State University of Ponta Grossa
Santa Cruz State University
Federal Technological University of Paraná
