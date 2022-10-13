Brazil has 62 universities among the best in the world; know which – News









The British consultancy THE (Times Higher Education) released this week the annual ranking of the best universities in the world, based on indicators of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international reputation. A total of 62 Brazilian institutions are on the list, a global reference for students, managers and professors.

USP (University of São Paulo) remained as the best placed in all of Latin America, in the range between the 201-250 best. Institutions that are below the top 200 are organized into groups. In total, around 1,800 universities were evaluated.











This is the third consecutive year that USP has achieved this position. The University of Oxford (UK) follows for the seventh edition as the best institution of higher education in the world, followed by Harvard University (USA) and, in third, the Universities of Cambridge (UK) and Stanford (USA), tied.

Among the Brazilian companies, Unicamp (Universidade Estadual de Campinas) was the second best placed and remained between 401st and 500th. Next are UFRGS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul), which remains between positions 601 and 800, the same group as Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), which rose in position compared to last year’s ranking, when it was in the group of 801 to 1000.

The best debut in the ranking was from the Humanitas University, from Italy, which appears for the first time on the list and already among the group from 201 to 250. The United States has the largest number of institutions listed in the general ranking, with 177 universities, and in the top 200, with 58. THE included five African nations in this edition: Zambia, Namibia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Mauritius.

Check the list with top ten universities in the worldaccording to THE:

1. University of Oxford (United Kingdom)

2. Harvard University (USA)

3. Cambridge University (United Kingdom)

4. Stanford University (USA)

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA)

6. California Institute of Technology (USA)

7. Princeton University (USA)

8. University of California, Berkeley (USA)

9. Yale University (USA)

10. Imperial College London (United Kingdom)

Check the position of Brazilian universities in THE ranking:



Positions 201 to 250:

University of Sao Paulo

Positions 401 to 500:

Campinas State University

Positions 601 to 800:

Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul

Federal University of Sao Paulo

Positions 801 to 1000:

Federal University of Minas Gerais

Federal University of Sergipe

Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro

Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul

Positions 1001 to 1200:

Paulista State University

Federal University of Rio de Janeiro

Federal University of Santa Catarina

University of Fortaleza

Positions 1201 to 1500:

University of Brasilia

State University of Rio de Janeiro

Federal University of ABC

federal university of Bahia

Federal University of Espirito Santo

Goias Federal University

Federal University of Lavras

Federal University of Paraná

Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte

Federal University of Santa Maria

Federal University of São Carlos

Federal University of Uberlândia

Federal University of Viçosa

State University of Londrina

Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná

unisinos

Positions above 1501:

Catholic university of Brasilia

University of Caxias do Sul

Ceara state University

Santa Catarina State University

North Fluminense State University Darcy Ribeiro

State University of Maringá

State University of Western Paraná

federal University of Ceara

Federal University of Health Sciences of Porto Alegre

Federal University of Triângulo Mineiro

Federal University of the São Francisco Valley

Federal University of Itajubá

Juiz de Fora Federal University

Federal University of Maranhao

Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul

Federal University of Ouro Preto

Federal University of Pará

Federal University of Paraiba

Federal University of Pelotas

Federal University of Pernambuco

Federal University of Piaui

Rural Federal University of Pernambuco

Federal Rural University of the Semi-Arid

Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro

Federal University of the Jequitinhonha and Mucuri Valleys

Federal Fluminense University

Mackenzie Presbiterian University

University Ninth of July

University of Passo Fundo

University of Pernambuco

Pontifical Catholic University of Minas Gerais

State University of Ponta Grossa

Santa Cruz State University

Federal Technological University of Paraná











Copyright © Estadão. All rights reserved.