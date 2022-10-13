Brazil has 62 universities among the best in the world; see which ones – 10/12/2022

The British consultancy Times Higher Education (THE) released this week its annual ranking of the best universities in the world, based on indicators of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international reputation. In all, 62 Brazilian institutions are on the list, a global reference for students, managers and professors.

The University of São Paulo (USP) remained as the best placed in all of Latin America, in the range between the 201-250 best. Institutions that are below the top 200 are organized into groups. In total, about 1,800 universities were evaluated.

This is the third consecutive year that USP has achieved this position. The University of Oxford (UK) follows for the seventh edition as the best institution of higher education in the world, followed by Harvard University (USA) and, in third, the Universities of Cambridge (UK) and Stanford (USA), tied.

Among the Brazilian universities, the State University of Campinas (Unicamp) was the second best placed and remained between 401st and 500th. Next are the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), which remains between the 601st and 800th positions, the same group as the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), which rose in position in relation to last year’s ranking, when it was in the group of 801 to 1000.

The best debut in the ranking was from the Humanitas University, from Italy, which appears for the first time on the list and already among the group from 201 to 250. The United States has the largest number of institutions listed in the general ranking, with 177 universities, and in the top 200, with 58. THE included in this edition five African nations: Zambia, Namibia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Mauritius.

Check out the list of the 10 best universities in the world, according to THE:

1 University of Oxford (UK)

2 Harvard University (USA)

=3 Cambridge University (UK)

=3 Stanford University (USA)

5 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA)

6 California Institute of Technology (USA)

7 Princeton University (USA)

8 University of California, Berkeley (USA)

9 Yale University (USA)

10 Imperial College London (UK)

Check the position of Brazilian universities in the THE ranking:

Positions 201 to 250:

University of Sao Paulo (USP)

Positions 401 to 500:

State University of Campinas (Unicamp)

Positions 601 to 800:

Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS)

Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp)

Positions 801 to 1000:

Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG)

Federal University of Sergipe (UFS)

Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio)

Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul (PUC-RS)

Positions 1001 to 1200:

Paulista State University (Unesp)

Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ)

Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC)

University of Fortaleza (UNIFOR)

Positions 1201 to 1500:

University of Brasilia (UnB)

State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ)

Federal University of ABC (UFABC)

Federal University of Bahia (UFBA)

Federal University of Espírito Santo (UFES)

Federal University of Goiás (UFG)

Federal University of Lavras (UFLA)

Federal University of Paraná (UFPR)

Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte (UFRN)

Federal University of Santa Maria (UFSM)

Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar)

Federal University of Uberlândia (UFU)

Federal University of Viçosa (UFV)

State University of Londrina (UEL)

Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUC-PR)

unisinos

Positions above 1501:

Catholic university of Brasilia

University of Caxias do Sul

State University of Ceará (UECE)

State University of Santa Catarina (UESC)

North Fluminense State University Darcy Ribeiro

State University of Maringá (UEM)

State University of Western Paraná (Unioeste)

Federal University of Ceará (UFC)

Federal University of Health Sciences of Porto Alegre (UFCSPA)

Federal University of Triângulo Mineiro (UFTM)

Federal University of the São Francisco Valley

Federal University of Itajubá

Federal University of Juiz de Fora (UFJF)

Federal University of Maranhão (UFMA)

Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul (UFMS)

Federal University of Ouro Preto (UFOP)

Federal University of Pará (UFPA)

Federal University of Paraiba (UFPB)

Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel)

Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE)

Federal University of Piauí (UFPI)

Federal Rural University of Pernambuco (UFRPE)

Federal Rural University of the Semi-Arid (UFERSA)

Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Unirio)

Federal University of the Jequitinhonha and Mucuri Valleys (UFVJM)

Fluminense Federal University (UFF)

Mackenzie Presbiterian University

Nine of July University (Uninove)

University of Passo Fundo (UPF)

University of Pernambuco (UP)

Pontifical Catholic University of Minas Gerais (PUC-MG)

State University of Ponta Grossa (UEPG)

State University of Santa Cruz (UESC)

Federal Technological University of Paraná (UTFPR)