Brazil is demoted in the world ranking of fighting corruption

During the government of president and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who promised to end corruption, Brazil was downgraded in the assessment that observes how governments are maintaining themselves in one of the main international treaties to combat corruption. The treaty in question was created by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Of the numerous setbacks cited, the examination mentions political interference in the country’s anti-corruption bodies by the Executive. Brazil was one of nine cases of countries that had the biggest drops in their assessments in recent years.

According to information from journalist Jamil Chade, from UOL, adherence to the OECD has become one of the main focuses of Bolsonar’s foreign policy. However, to be accepted, the country would have to prove that it is taking the necessary measures to comply with the OECD Convention against Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions.

However, even so, in an independent assessment made by Transparency International, published this Tuesday morning (11), it revealed the decline in the implementation of the agreement by Brazil, which had already signed the treaty in 2002.

“The main weaknesses are the inadequacy of complaints mechanisms and whistleblower protection, especially in the private sector; the inadequate definition of foreign bribery, which does not account for private corruption; and political interference in the work of law enforcement agencies, which remains a hallmark of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, with serious consequences for anti-corruption efforts,” the report stated.

With the arrival of Bolsonaro, the president’s meddling drew international attention. “Bolsonaro has changed the command of the Federal Police four times since taking power, allegedly with the aim of exerting more control over the law enforcement agency. In all of them, at least 18 employees in key roles in the Federal Police have been the government’s target between 2019 and 2022”, he highlighted.

As a result, according to the global assessment report, Brazil moved from a “moderate” implementation, in the assessment declared in 2020, to a “limited” implementation of mechanisms against transnational bribery, during the administration of Jair Bolsonaro.

