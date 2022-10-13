Brazil is in pot 2 of the draw for the 2023 Women’s World Cup | Brazilian Team

FIFA released this Thursday the pots of the draw for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which takes place on the 22nd, in Auckland, New Zealand – with TV Globo and SporTV broadcasting. Coach Pia Sundhage will be present at the event, as will the General Coordinator of Women’s Teams, Ana Lorena Marche. There are 32 participating teams, the first edition with this number, eight more than the last World Cup.
The team had as its last commitment before the draw the friendly against Italy — Photo: Thais Magalhães/CBF
The teams will be divided into eight groups with four selections. The position in the pots is defined by the classification in the FIFA world ranking, which had its update released this Thursday – the Selection followed in the same position. In 9th place, Brazil is in Pot 2 with Canada, Netherlands, Japan, Norway, Italy, China and South Korea.
Pot 1 features New Zealand and Australia, as well as the top rankings: the United States, Sweden, Germany, England, France and Spain. In Pot 3 are Denmark, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Colombia, Argentina, Vietnam, Costa Rica and Jamaica.
In pot 4, include Nigeria, Philippines, South Africa, Morocco, Zambia, and three spots that will be defined in the playoffs for the World Cup, to be played in February 2023. Chile, Paraguay, Chinese Taipei are fighting for the last spots , Thailand, Cameroon, Senegal, Haiti, Panama, Papua New Guinea and Portugal.
The first game of the 2023 World Cup is scheduled for July 20 at Eden Park in Auckland. The final of the competition will take place in Sydney on August 20th. Brazil continues its preparation for next year’s dispute. On the last FIFA date, they beat Norway 4-1 and Italy 1-0 on October 7th and 10th, respectively.