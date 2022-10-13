Brazilian public debt should end year in decline, says IMF

The perspective for next year is that we will have a small increase in Brazilian debt, which today totals R$ 5.7 trillion, reaching 88.9% of GDP

OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

The IMF said that the world’s economies need to do their best and make an effort to reduce the fiscal debt



The public debt of Brazil should end this year with a fall of 88.2% of GDP, according to estimates made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Last year, this debt/GDP ratio reached 90% according to the IMF. The outlook for next year is that we will have a small increase in Brazilian debt, which today totals R$ 5.7 trillion, reaching 88.9% of GDP. According to the IMF, in general, the economies of the planet need to do their best and make an effort to reduce the fiscal debt. This grew during the pandemic of Covid-19. In Brazil, several measures were adopted to face the health crisis. Among them, the payment of Emergency Aid. Since 2013, this ratio has been growing, reaching 98.7% in the first year of the pandemic. In 2021, the ratio closed 2021 at 93%.

Check out the full report:

*With information from reporter Rodrigo Viga