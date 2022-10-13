CadÚnico: Released the registration by cell phone; see how to do it without bureaucracy

CadÚnico for Social Programs is essential for anyone who wants to receive any benefits paid by the Federal Government. After all, the information gathered in this register of people with low income guides the actions of the Ministry of Citizenship to meet the needs of individuals.

So, see how to make your registration without bureaucracy by cell phone, after all, now there is even the CadÚnico app to make people’s lives easier. With many options for users, people can access proof of registration, update personal data, the map to know where the service stations are and consult the benefits received.

See how to register at CadÚnico by cell phone without bureaucracy

The cadÚnico is like a gateway for vulnerable citizens to have access to the Federal Government’s social programs. Currently, there are more than 28 programs that serve this group of families, either through Auxílio Brasil, through the BPC (Continued Provision Benefit), or through the Electric Energy Social Tariff.

However, before learning how to register with cadÚnico by cell phone without bureaucracy, know that you need to understand if you are entitled to register, right? So, check out the rules to have this right:

First, know that the combined income of all the people in your household divided by the number of members must be up to half a minimum wage per person;

Citizens who are on the streets are entitled to the benefit paid;

The sum of the salary of all the people in your family must be up to 3 minimum wages;

Have CadÚnico, even if you are not in any of the situations mentioned above.

How to pre-register on CadÚnico?

After making sure that you are in compliance with the above rules, know that you must pre-register for cadÚnico. After all, this is the only option for people who are not yet registered in the Cadastro Único. To do this, just find the app on the Play Store for Android phones or the App Store for IOS and download it.

Right from the initial menu of the Cadastro Único app, the person can already find all the functions that can be done in the app. To make a simple query, access the registration slip or find the service station closest to your home, you don’t even need to log in.

But to have access to a broader consultation or pre-register for CadÚnico, as well as access family benefits or update the registration. Know that you need to create an account on the Gov.Br application. In turn, it can also be downloaded from the online app stores that we mentioned above.

Access the account on Gov.Br

In the Cadastro Único app, just click on “Pre-Registration” and you will automatically be redirected to the Gov.Br app. If you don’t have it installed on your phone, you will be directed to the website or app store to download. Then, right on the home page, you can register in this system or log in, if you have already registered.

To log in to Gov.Br, you must enter the CPF numbers, the password and wait for a 6-digit SMS to confirm that the mobile number registered is still the same in the system. After accessing Gov.Br, you must click on the “go to pre-registration” button.

Making the pre-registration

On the next screen, you must enter the family’s address to start your registration and fill in all the necessary fields to complete the registration (zip code, neighborhood, full address). After that, click on the “next block” box to enter your personal data such as phone number, contact email.

Finally, you need to complete the personal data of the person responsible for the family and then click on “confirm”. On the next screen, it will still be necessary to inform the number of members of the family group and declare all information as true. Now, just click on “submit registration” and wait.

The citizen is not yet part of the Single Registry, at this stage, because after 120 days it will be necessary to attend the CRAS (Social Assistance Reference Center) to complement all the information in the system and keep the data always updated by the same application.