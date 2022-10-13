CAIXA TEM: Learn how to request up to R$3,000 now

After its creation in 2020, the app box has is growing every day. Currently, the digital wallet offers a series of services, including a microcredit aimed at individuals who wish to undertake and Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI).

However, to access the credit modality, it is necessary to update the digital platform. With that in mind, we created a step-by-step guide so you can perform the procedure correctly.

Caixa Tem update

Step 1: Log in

Open the Caixa Tem app on your cell phone (Android or iOS) and log in with your CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registration) number and password.

Step 2: Tap the button for the update

In the main menu, look for the option “Update your registration” and then click on it. If you have the identification document in hand, click on “I understand, let’s get started”, on the next screen.

Step 3: Confirm location data

The system will inform your address first, if it is correct, click on “Yes, it is correct”. However, if you have changed your address, click on “My address has changed”.

To finish this step, on the next screen, inform if you were born in Brazil (BR) or not and then click on “Next”.

Step 4: Enter your monthly income

Now, click on “Got it, let’s go” to answer the questions about income and wealth. At each stage of the questionnaire, you will need to click “Next” to continue.

Step 5: Confirm the entered data

This step is very important so that any errors in filling can be corrected. If everything is ok, just click on “Confirm”.

Step 6: Validate your registration by sending a document

To finish the procedure, click on “Continue” and choose the type of document that will be attached. Follow the last instructions and finish the operation.

Digital SIM

O microcredit has two target audiences, as mentioned above. Check out each of them below:

Individuals: credit of up to BRL 1,000, interest rate from 1.95% per month and payment in up to 24 months.

Legal entities (MEI): credit of up to R$ 3 thousand, interest rates from 1.99% per month and up to 24 months to pay.

It is worth mentioning that loans are also available for negative people, as long as their debt does not exceed R$ 3 thousand. In the case of MEI, it is necessary to have at least 12 months of activity with the CNPJ to request the service.

How to apply for credit?

for individuals

It will be necessary to download or update the registration data in the Caixa Tem application and perform the following steps:

Select “Contract Caixa TEM Credit”; Answer the quiz; Choose the credit amount; Choose the best date for payment of installments; Choose the number of installments; Enter the Caixa Tem password and that’s it; It will be necessary to wait a few days for the evaluation of the Box.

For legal entities (MEI)

In practice, the applicant will have to go in person to a Caixa branch and present proof of residence and the company’s personal documents, as follows:

Certificate of Individual Microentrepreneur Status (CCMEI);

DASN SIMEI of the last closed fiscal year;

Delivery receipt (proof of billing, regulated together with the Annual Declaration until May 31 of each year).