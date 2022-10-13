Captain, Ivonei vibrates with Santos’ union and responds to Ibrachina’s provocation

The Meninos da Vila showed a great power of reaction and thrashed the team of Ibrachina 4-0 at CT Rei Pelé, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (12), in a match valid for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Paulista Under-20 Championship. Midfielder Ivonei scored one of Peixe’s goals in the duel.

And shirt 10 Ivonei scored one of Peixe’s goals in the duel, from a penalty, still in the first stage. The team played with one less since the 21st minute of the first half, when defender Derick was sent off. Even so, Alvinegro reversed.

Team captain since the defender’s red card, Ivonei responded to the Ibrachina players. According to him, in the first game, the athletes provoked the Meninos da Vila because of the score.

“First of all, thank God. Say that this group is united. And as I said, in the first game the guys made fun of us, they laughed in our faces because they won 4 to 1. And I said I would have the next game. And it is written: the game back is we“, said the player to the Twitter of Santos.

As in the first game the Ibrachina team had won by 4 to 1, with 4 to 0 in today’s game, in the sum of the results, Santos reached the spot for the semifinals with the aggregate score of 5 to 4 and now they face the Portuguese Sports in the next phase.