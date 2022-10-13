Casagrande or Manato? Realtime Big Data survey shows the electoral race scenario in ES

Photo: reproduction





The second round of Elections 2022 takes place on the 30th of October. In Espírito Santo, in addition to voting for president, voters will decide who will be governor for the next four years. In the race are candidates Renato Casagrande (PSB), who is seeking reelection, and Carlos Manato (PL).

This Thursday (13), at 12 pm, Rede Vitória publishes the first electoral poll for the race in this second round of the Balanço Geral program, simultaneously with Folha Vitória. The survey was commissioned by TV Vitória, in partnership with Record TV, and carried out by the Instituto Real Time Big Data.

The data will present the voter intention of Espírito Santo for the government of Espírito Santo. Valid votes will be released, that is, those who responded will not vote blank or cancel the vote.

First round

In the first round vote, held on October 2, Casagrande obtained 46.94% of the valid votes. Manato, on the other hand, had 38.48%. With that, the two candidates are now vying for the Espírito Santo preference in a second election.

To be elected in the first round, the candidate must obtain, at least, the total number of valid votes corresponding to 50% plus 1.

In addition to the vote for governor, in the second round the capixaba should also help choose who will occupy the position of president of the Republic from January 2023. Lula da Silva (PT).