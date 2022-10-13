CBF confirms referee for decision between Corinthians and Flamengo at Maracan

This Thursday, the day after the 0-0 draw between Corinthians and Flamengo, in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced the referee in charge of the final decision. The duel takes place at Maracanã, next Wednesday, at 21:45.

The maximum entity of Brazilian football chose Wilton Pereira Sampaio from Goiás to referee the match. Video refereeing is under the care of Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro, from Rio Grande do Norte.

This season, Sampaio refereed five games for Corinthians, all of them for the Brazilian Championship. He was ahead of the duels against Botafogo, São Paulo, Fluminense, Avaí and Bragantino, two wins, two draws and one defeat for Timão.

It is worth noting that Wilton Pereira Sampaio is one of the two Brazilian referees selected for the next World Cup. Besides him, Raphael Claus is the other judge from Brazil who will go to the World Cup.

The refereeing of the final is a subject much commented on social networks, since, in the first leg, this was the subject of great controversy. In a bid involving defender Léo Pereira, in which the defender hit the ball with his hand, the Corinthians made a strong charge for marking a penalty, not adhered to by referee Bráulio da Silva Machado. This Thursday, the CBF released the VAR audios regarding the bid.

See more at: Arbitration, Corinthians x Flamengo and Copa do Brasil.