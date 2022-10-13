CBF defines referee of the final of the Copa do Brasil between Flamengo and Corinthians at Maracanã

Wilton Pereira Sampaio, from Goiás, will be the referee of the grand final of the Brazil’s Cup in between Flamengo and Corinthians, which will be held next Wednesday night, at the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro. The decision was made public at a public hearing on the CBF website this Thursday afternoon.

It is worth remembering that arbitration in a goalless draw between the teamsin the game held last Wednesday night, at Neo Química Arena, has been a topic of discussion until now.

The Corinthians complain about an unmarked penalty in the second half, in the 36th minute, when Léo Pereira touches the ball inside the area, in dispute with Yuri Alberto.

In the audio of the video referee released this afternoonthe decision is that the ball would have hit the defender’s belly and not his hand.

“Braulio (da Silva Machado, the head referee), already checked. The ball deflects in his belly and goes to his arm, it’s in dispute action, ok? It hits his belly and goes to his arm, you can go on”, he says. the VAR, without calling for review.

In addition to this move, coach Vítor Pereira complained about the lack of a second yellow card to João Gomes, who would then be sent off. He, in any case, is suspended and will not play the big decision.

Corinthians and Flamengo drew 0-0 in the first game of the Copa do Brasil final. At Maracanã, the teams will meet again next Wednesday, at 21:45 (Brasília time).

