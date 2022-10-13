CBF defines referee of the final of the Copa do Brasil

Wilton Pereira Sampaio, from Goiás, will be the referee of the second game of the final of the Copa do Brasil between Flamengo and Corinthians, held next Wednesday, at 21:45 (GMT), at the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro. The decision was made public at a public hearing on the CBF website this afternoon (13).

It is worth remembering that the refereeing in the goalless draw between the teams, in the game held yesterday, at Neo Química Arena, has been a topic of discussion until now.

The Corinthians complain about an unmarked penalty in the second half, in the 36th minute, when Léo Pereira touches the ball inside the area, in dispute with Yuri Alberto.

In the audio of the video referee released this afternoon, the decision is that the ball would have hit the defender’s belly and not his hand.

“Braulio (da Silva Machado, the head referee), already checked. The ball deflects in his belly and goes to his arm, it’s in dispute action, ok? It hits his belly and goes to his arm, you can go on”, he says. the VAR, without calling for review.

In addition to this move, coach Vítor Pereira complained about the lack of a second yellow card to João Gomes, who would then be sent off. He, in any case, is suspended and will not play the big decision.

Corinthians and Flamengo drew 0-0 in the first game of the Copa do Brasil final. At Maracanã, the teams will meet again next Wednesday, at 21:45 (Brasília time).