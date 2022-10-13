Cell is found in Flordelis’ cell; ex-deputy admits she used braces to talk to boyfriend | Rio de Janeiro

Pastor and former federal deputy Flordelis was caught with a cell phone in the prison cell where she is being held, awaiting trial for the murder of her husband, Pastor Anderson do Carmo. She is accused of being the mastermind of the crime.

The device was found on May 11, and Flordelis admitted that she used the phone to talk to her boyfriend.

The State Department of Penitentiary Administration of Rio de Janeiro (Seap) said that, when the disciplinary lack was verified, she was taken to isolation. But, on medical advice, the punishment was suspended. A case has been opened to investigate the case.

Flordelis’ defense stated that the situation “is not quite like that”, but that it will not manifest itself.

The former deputy is dating the artistic producer Allan Soares since August of last year, shortly before she was arrested.

However, the couple have known each other for a long time. In August 2018, Allan posted a photo with Flordelis and Pastor Anderson do Carmo.

1 of 4 Pastor Anderson do Carmo, Flordelis and Allan Soares, current boyfriend of the former deputy — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Pastor Anderson do Carmo, Flordelis and Allan Soares, current boyfriend of the former deputy — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

“Friday morning and evening blessed with Pastors Anderson do Carmo and Flordelis,” wrote Allan in the caption.

After Anderson’s murder in 2019, he continued to post more intimate photos with Flordelis. In one of them, they appear hugging each other.

When she was revoked by the Chamber of Deputies and soon after she was arrested, they continued talking.

2 of 4 Flordelis said he did not know who owned the cell phone found in the cell occupied by her — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Flordelis said that he did not know who owned the cell phone found in the cell occupied by her – Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

The direction of the unit, which is located in Bangu, in the West Zone of Rio, opened a process to investigate how the phone got to the place.

Flordelis told the prison director that the device was not hers and that she did not know whose it was. She only informed that another inmate threw her cell phone through the cell’s entrance grille, but that she cannot say who it was.

When the cell phone was seized, the messages had already been deleted.

Using a phone inside the jail is a serious disciplinary offense. The punishment, in these cases, even involves the isolation of the prisoner. But that didn’t happen.

3 of 4 Talavera Bruce Penitentiary, where Flordelis is imprisoned — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Talavera Bruce Penitentiary, where Flordelis is imprisoned — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

After Flordelis stated that she suffered from seizures, an orientation from the Bangu doctor recommended that she not be left alone in the cell.

The document was attached to the process. The August 2021 medical report says the patient reported a seizure episode, not seen by anyone. The doctor then advised her not to be alone in the cell.

The recommendation was reinforced the day after the cell phone was found. The doctor said that she ratified the clinical orientation that the inmate should not remain in a cell unattended, due to the risk of a new seizure episode.

“The medical report is absent of supporting tests that say whether she really has this convulsive condition or not. What you have here is just a note with medical advice. Guidance, not determination, telling her not to be alone in the cell. In my view, it is a way of trying to circumvent the immediate application of the measure that is given to every inmate who is caught with a cell phone in jail. It is what it is? Isolation in the cell,” he said. Angelo Maximoassistant attorney for the prosecution.

4 of 4 Report states that Flordelis reported episodes of consultation — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Report states that Flordelis reported episodes of consultation — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

The lawyer filed a request to transfer Flordelis to Bangu 1, a maximum security unit, last week.

“Her transfer is of immense urgency, as she already has a history of coercing witnesses in the course of the proceedings when she was released. Nobody knows the content of the messages,” Máximo said.

Flordelis’ trial is scheduled for November 7th. In addition to Flordelis, three children and a granddaughter will also be judged. All are accused of the death of Pastor Anderson do Carmo, shot dead in June 2019.

Flordelis is accused of being the principal. At the time, she claimed that her husband had been the victim of a robbery followed by death. She is responsible for triple aggravated homicide, attempted murder, use of false documents and armed criminal association.

Seap said that when the disciplinary offense was found, Flordelis was immediately taken to isolation. But, on medical advice, the punishment was suspended. On the prosecution’s request to transfer to Bangu 1, Seap said that this is impossible because the maximum security unit is male. And that the detainees fulfill punishment of isolation in the very unit where they are imprisoned.