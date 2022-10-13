Champions League: Atletico Madrid draw with Brugge, which guarantees a place | Champions League

Atletico Madrid drew with Club Brugge without a goal, this Wednesday, in a match for the fourth round of the Champions League. Playing at home, at the Metropolitano stadium, the team led by Simeone ended up with the 100% success rate of the Belgian opponents, who still guaranteed themselves in the round of 16 of the competition.
Club Brugge, which had striker Jamal Sowah sent off in the second half, continues to lead Group B of the Champions League, with 10 points added. Runner-up in 1977/78, the Belgian team had never advanced to the knockout stage in the Champions Era, which has been since 1992/93.
Griezmann regrets in Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge – Photo: Getty Images
One of the best on the field, goalkeeper Mignolet commands Brugge’s celebration after a draw with Atletico Madrid and a spot in the Champions League round of 16 – Photo: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters
In the other group game, Porto beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in Germany and breathed a sigh of relief after a poor start to the tournament. The Brazilian Galeno opened the scoring, with a beautiful goal assisted by goalkeeper Diogo Costa. Taremi, in two penalty kicks, scored the other goals for the Portuguese. Leverkusen still missed a penalty with Demirbay.
Brugge leads Group B, with 10 points, and is guaranteed to reach the round of 16. Porto now has six points and is in second place. Atletico Madrid reaches four points is third. Leverkusen is in the bottom with three. The next round is on the 26th: the Dragons go to Belgium and face Brugge, and Atleti receives the German team.
Galeno celebrates his goal for Porto against Bayer Leverkusen – Photo: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters