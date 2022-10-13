Chinese ‘flying car’ makes 1st public flight in Dubai – 10/12/2022 – Market

A “flying car” built by Chinese electronics maker Xpeng has made its first public flight in the United Arab Emirates in preparation for launching the electric aircraft in several countries.
The X2 is a two-person electric vertical take-off (eVtol) aircraft powered by eight propeller engines, two in each corner of the vehicle.
The 90-minute unmanned test flight in Dubai was described by its manufacturer as an “important foundation for the next generation of flying cars.”
“We are going step by step into the international market,” said Minguan Qiu, general manager of Xpeng Aeroht. “We selected Dubai first because it is the most innovative city in the world.”
