Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s 7 goals for the coming years

The Chinese Communist Party congress takes place on the 16th and will give Xi Jinping a third term

Xi will have an absolute majority of allies, which will facilitate the implementation of his worldview on some important issues.

There are several reasons why Xi Jinping prioritizes Party control over companies. First, there is the understanding that their function as part of the country’s economic and industrial machinery must always be under the control of the State.

The main political event in China, the Chinese Communist Party congress, takes place on the 16th. Functioning similarly (pero no mucho) to an electoral process, the meeting aims, among other things, to elect the new leader for the next 5 years, as well as new members to the Politburo Standing Committee, members of the Politburo, National People’s Congress, Military Council, etc.

This year’s event will mark Xi Jinping’s “crowning” for an unprecedented third term, placing him at the highest level since Mao Tse-Tung among the country’s leaders. Xi will have an absolute majority of allies, which will facilitate the implementation of his worldview on some important issues.

The departure of Li Keqiang (premier), representing a rival faction to Xi’s (Tuanpai), already shows a sign of Xi’s power within the party.

What can we expect in terms of Xi Jinping’s goals for the coming years? I have selected seven points of global importance that I will comment on below.

1. Indoctrination and intellectual standardization

Xi Jinping is a great critic of the intellectual openness to Western ideas that permeated China during the governments of Wen Jiabao and, especially, Hu Jintao. For Xi, there was an excessive westernization in Chinese urban culture, generating icons of “capitalism” and a disproportionate focus on “money”.

Xi was aggressive in combating the narratives, behaviors and symbologies of what he called “exacerbated capitalism”. During this period, several businessmen fell out of favor, some influential figures on social media were also immensely criticized and the Chinese government, by order of Xi, ended up revisiting some of the country’s ideological foundations.

The Marxism course is among the fastest growing in society, as well as the demand for specialist masters in the field. As part of a new central guideline, companies above a certain size must have an employee specializing in Marxism.

For Xi, the standardization of ideological perception is of great importance in order to ensure the maintenance of discipline, especially as economic performance begins to stabilize, diminishing the growth boom that has persisted for decades.

2. Greater control in companies

In this way, Byte Dance (owner of Tik Tok), for example, would maintain its activities in China, without joining "Western" stock exchanges, but would focus on distributing its software to foreign companies and startups (as it already does in Colombia and In Mexico).

In this way, Byte Dance (owner of Tik Tok), for example, would maintain its activities in China, without joining “Western” stock exchanges, but would focus on distributing its software to foreign companies and startups (as it already does in Colombia and In Mexico).

It is important to remember that Chinese and American companies are at the center of the clash between the two countries. Intellectual property is a major issue of concern for Americans as the acquisition of intellectual property has catapulted Chinese companies, especially high-tech applied ones, to the top.

3. Supply chain diversification

We can see that a large part of the Chinese geopolitical expansion is linked to its economic capacity. China is the country that has acquired the most land in the world. Almost 8 million hectares of land were acquired between 2011 and 2020. In Peru, most of the acquisitions took place in areas linked to mineral production. In forested areas, China has invested heavily in acquisitions in Russia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It is important to point out that, today, Russia is on the way to becoming the main supplier of natural gas and lithium to China, while Congo is already extremely strategic in the supply of cobalt (used in the manufacture of batteries).

As China secures suppliers of key commodities: soybeans, wheat, iron ore, lithium, cobalt, nickel, etc., Xi Jinping’s government intends to reorganize the supply chain so that the level of dependence is not exaggerated in a country in relation to another. The first example of where this is being done is related to lithium. A vital component for battery production, China looks to Russia, Serbia, Argentina, Bolivia, Peru and Chile as suppliers.

The choice would not be one or the other, but the work as a whole, so that, if one of these countries experiences political/institutional instability, the supply will not be harmed.

4. Technological primacy

Technological primacy is the main area, within the China vs. USA context, where the Chinese government sees that it can guarantee superiority and, at the same time, feed other areas of dispute (economic, military, commercial, etc). That’s why the US is so passionate about intellectual property, because China has managed to match (and in some areas, surpass) American technological capacity.

The main areas of dispute between the two countries fit into Artificial Intelligence research (and all the countless applications that can be made) and Quantum Computing. When the US insists that user data is at risk when using Chinese software, the argument is based on the practical need to obtain variable data to populate quantum computing systems. China, of course, argues that it does not collect user data and blames this practice on the US and US companies such as Facebook.

The great American concern is at the same time the great Chinese trump card: the application of these technologies in the military area.

In the field of military communication, China already has prototypes of communication systems managed by quantum computers that make it impossible for any other country to intercept messages. The same can be applied to AI-guided missiles and autonomous fighter jets.

5 -Expansion of global influence

Government representatives in Beijing assured that one of the main topics that will be discussed at the Chinese Communist Party congress will be the global positioning of China and its zones of influence.

If before this kind of debate was held more discreetly, now everything has been wide open as the US, NATO and others increasingly reveal their global goals.

Xi Jinping understands that the US-Europe alliance is stronger than it was a few years ago, when former President Donald Trump expressed an interest in ending NATO. Russia and its invasion of Ukraine brought Europe closer to the US in a way we haven’t seen since the Cold War.

Sitting on Russia’s side, Xi believes this may shift the US’s focus a bit away from China, where Russia serves as a “cannon fodder”, allowing China to project a more strategic positioning.

One of the hotspots of geopolitical importance for China at the moment is Southeast Asia, including of course the South China Sea, Taiwan and numerous island-nations in the Pacific. In Southeast Asia, attention to stocks in India, Japan, the Philippines, Australia and the US dictates Chinese positioning. Africa is also of great importance within the policy of diversifying raw material suppliers.

I mentioned the importance of Congo-Kinshasa, but the focus goes much further, including in countries where China does not have the same facilities as in the past (Angola, Tanzania and Ethiopia). Thus, a new diplomatic effort, less incisive and aggressive, more malleable and friendly, should be the positioning from 2023 onwards.

Latin America is also important because of its high value as a commodity supplier, lack of an efficient US strategy, financial dependence on most countries, and commercial dependence on countries such as Brazil. Beijing realized that with Lula or Bolsonaro there will be no concrete actions against China, since there are more words than actions from one or the other.

6- Trade routes

A growing concern in Beijing is the trade routes along which imports and exports travel. As tensions with the US worsen, China’s main fear is that some logistical bottleneck (Straits of Malacca, Red Sea, Cape of Good Hope, Panama Canal, Strait of Luzon, etc.) Chinese actions in Taiwan or the South China Sea.

These lockdowns represent the easiest way to slow down the Chinese economy and industrial production.

Knowing that China has a vulnerability in this regard, the government has been trying to open new fronts to ensure logistical traffic. The port of Gwadar in Pakistan is the example that comes most quickly to mind. A project in Burma and another in Afghanistan, which would create a corridor for the entry and exit of products, is under analysis.

7 – Remodeling narratives

Xi Jinping has stimulated, since 2012, a more aggressive narrative of China towards the world. One of the first criticisms leveled at Hu Jintao was that he was subservient to the international order. Xi believes that China deserves international respectability because of its economic, diplomatic and commercial weight and, for that, it must stand up against narratives considered (by China) as aggressive.

Among these narratives, those related to human rights, democracy, intellectual property and labor rights stand out.

Thus, over the last few years, we have seen a stronger stance by Chinese diplomats against journalistic articles, speeches or comments issued in several countries around the world. While this behavior was celebrated by the Chinese government, it also burned some bridges of communication and goodwill between countries with which China maintains close relations.

There is an expectation that, after the Party congress, the positioning of the Chinese global narrative will change to a positive agenda, aiming to convey an image of a friendly partner rather than an imposing partner.

