‘Cocaine should be fully legalized’, argues The Economist magazine

LONDON – The British magazine The Economist published last Wednesday, 12, an article defending the full legalization of cocainefrom consumption to production and commercialization, aiming to reduce the violence generated by the “war on drugs”. The publication comes a few days after the president of the United States, Joe Biden, granted federal pardons to those convicted of possessing marijuanabut, for the magazine, the action is still “very timid”.

According to the magazine, the drug prohibition policy in general has not worked, but highlights the cocaine data as the most significant. “Since Richard Nixon launched the ‘war on drugs’ half a century ago, the flow of cocaine to the United States has increased. Global production hit a record 1,982 tonnes in 2020, according to the latest data, although this is likely an underestimate. This record is despite decades of strenuous and expensive efforts to cut off supplies,” he writes.

The publication highlights that the greatest consequences, in addition to the thousands of Americans killed by opioid overdoses, fall on the countries that produce the Latin Americaespecially Colombia. “[Gustavo] petro suggested moving the police away from coca growers by decriminalizing the production of coca leaves and allowing Colombians to safely consume cocaine. These are good ideas, but cocaine gangs will remain powerful as long as their product is illegal in the rich countries that consume the most, like the United States.”

Coca leaves for sale are pictured at a market in Bolivia Photograph: Claudia Morales/Reuters

“If producing the material is still illegal, it will be criminals who will produce it, and decriminalizing consumption will likely increase demand and increase their profits. The real answer is full legalization, allowing non-criminals to supply a strictly regulated and highly taxed product, just as whiskey and cigarette makers do.. (Advertising should be banned.)”, he defends.

In addition to pointing out the regulation and taxation of the product as economically beneficial, the magazine suggests that governments would have control over a more legitimate and unadulterated production of cocaine, thus reducing its lethality.

“Legalization would end gangs. Of course, some would find other revenue, but the loss of cocaine profits would help to reduce their power to recruit, buy high-end weapons and corrupt officials. This would reduce drug-related violence everywhere, but particularly in the worst-affected region, Latin America.”

The publication, however, points out that the drug is addictive and more research is needed before making comparisons with alcohol and tobacco. “More studies are needed, as well as greater efforts to treat addiction. This could be financed by the money saved if the ‘war’ was ended. […] The benefits – safer cocaine, safer streets and greater political stability in the Americas – far outweigh the costs.”