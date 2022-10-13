support the 247

Xinhua – The 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded its seventh plenary session in Beijing on Wednesday (12).

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered an important speech at the four-day session chaired by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

It was decided at the plenary session that the 20th National Congress of the CCP will open on October 16 in Beijing, according to the statement.

In charge of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Xi delivered a work report to the plenary.

The plenary session also discussed and approved a report to be presented by the 19th CPC Central Committee to the 20th CPC National Congress, a work report by the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) to the congress, and an amendment to the party’s statutes. .

The three documents will be submitted to the next congress for examination and deliberation.

During the session, Xi made explanatory comments on the draft report of the 19th CPC Central Committee to the 20th National Congress. Wang Huning explained the draft amendment to the statutes.

It was noted at the session that over the past year, faced with a complex and challenging international situation and demanding tasks of advancing reform, promoting development and maintaining internal stability, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee has fully implemented the Thought of Xi Jinping on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and united and led the entire Party, Armed Forces and people of all ethnic groups to ensure new and great achievements in Party and State enterprises, creating favorable conditions​ ​for the convening of the 20th National Congress of the CCP.

The past five years since the 19th CPC National Congress have been unusual and extraordinary, the meeting’s statement reads.

Over the past five years, the CPC Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, has raised the banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics and united and led the entire Party, armed forces and people of all ethnic groups to complete the historic mission to build a moderately prosperous society in all respects and thereby realize the first centenary objective, and embark on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance towards the second centenary objective, states the statement.

Over the past five years, the CPC Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, has united and led the entire Party, armed forces and people of all ethnic groups to effectively deal with the grave and complex international situation and a series of great risks and challenges, and forcefully push socialism with Chinese characteristics into a new era.

Many difficult problems that remained unresolved for a long time were resolved, many things of vital importance and long-term significance were accomplished, and great achievements that caught the attention of the world were recorded in the cause of the Party and the country, the statement continued.

The statement noted that these great achievements were the result of the joint efforts of all Party members and all Chinese people under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and the guidance of Xi Thought Jinping on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The meeting communiqué emphasized that the Party established Comrade Xi Jinping’s central position in the Party Central Committee and the Party as a whole, and defined the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. This reflects the common will of the Party, the Armed Forces and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, and is of decisive importance for advancing the cause of the Party and the country in the new era and pushing forward the historic process of great national rejuvenation.

The Central Committee’s plenary session took stock of the work of the CPC’s 19th CCDI, noting that disciplinary inspection commissions at all levels, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, resolutely implemented the strategic decisions of the Party’s self-reform and complete and rigorous self-government.

A landslide victory has been achieved in the fight against corruption, and this has been consolidated across the board, the statement reads.

The session analyzed the current situation and tasks, and promoted an in-depth discussion on important issues, including the defense and development of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new journey in the new era and the construction of a modern socialist country in all aspects. He has made thorough preparations for the upcoming 20th National Congress of the CPC, the statement said.

The seventh plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee opened in Beijing on October 9, with 199 full members and 159 alternates in attendance. CCDI members and employees from related departments were also present without voting rights.

In accordance with the CPC statutes, it was decided to admit Ma Guoqiang, Wang Ning and Wang Weizhong as full members of the 19th CPC Central Committee. They were alternate members of the committee.

The session also endorsed the expulsion of Fu Zhenghua, Shen Deyong and Zhang Jinghua from the CCP, as per the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, as well as the punishment of Li Jia, who was removed from his Party post.

