Confirmed the first song of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was one of the big highlights of Marvel Studios’ EPIC panel at San Diego Comic Con a few months ago. In addition to the cast getting together on stage, we also had a special trailer for the film.

Fortunately (or unfortunately), the preview has just leaked on the internet. If you are interested, check it out by CLICKING HERE. Regardless, one of the main details about this preview had already been revealed on the internet.

After all, an indispensable element for Guardians is MUSIC! And every trailer comes loaded with music, most of the time, some music that’s going to be in the movie. So what’s the song in the trailer for Vol. 3 aired at Comic Con?

the song is called ‘Do You Realize?’, from the band The Flaming Lips. And it was confirmed as part of the film’s soundtrack.

Check it out below:

Despite the ballad rhythm and cutesy sound, the song’s lyrics anticipate a lot of DRAMA for the Guardians. Since the chorus contains the line: “Do you realize that everyone you know will someday die?”

Which fits with James Gunn’s warning that some of the movie’s heroes won’t survive the end of the trilogy. So it’s better to prepare the handkerchief!

Check out what Groot looks like in the new movie:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the next film from the intergalactic team of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, set to hit theaters next year, specifically on May 5, 2023.

The film will debut six years after the release of the second film, an unusual wait for Marvel Studios films. Much of this delay comes from the fact that director James Gunn was fired from the film and then was only rehired after having already signed a commitment with Warner/DC.

But after so many setbacks, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally coming and with the promise of being the last film from the team with the lineup as we know it, which means some heroes must die or else retire.

And fans were curious to see the new look of the Groot, which has gone through several phases since the team’s first film. And here the character who has the voice of Vin Diesel can be seen in his young adult phase

The trailer shown by Marvel Studios during San Diego Comic-Con ended up leaking, and in it we can check out the new look of Groot. See below:

The characters return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023. It’s also confirmed that the movie will take place LATER in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich indicates that, to the sadness of many, Thor will not be with his ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023 Obviously, the entire main cast formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return! All the news about the film you will find out first here at Marvel’s legacy!