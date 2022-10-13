Controversy behind the scenes at PSG reinforces Mbappé’s desire to leave, reveals newspaper: ‘Impossible to trust again’

According to mediapartMbappé would have been the target of a communication agency hired by PSG itself that created fake accounts on the twitter and campaigned against some personalities

The diary Brandfrom Spain, reported last Tuesday (11) that Kylian Mbappé ‘exploded’ once with the board of Paris Saint-Germain and decided he wants to leave the club from January 2023.

And the backstage of the star’s desire to leave the Parque dos Príncipes was reinforced with the publication made by mediapart. According to the French investigative and independent vehicle, the capital club hired a communication agency to create an ‘army’ of fake accounts in the twitter.

The purpose of the business would be to carry out campaigns against some personalities. AND Kylian Mbappé was one of those targeted. The shirt 7 would have been a victim in 2019.

Last Wednesday (12), after the revelations made by the mediapartthe French newspaper L’Equipe brought new backstage of the crisis experienced by the striker and PSG. According to the vehicle people close to Mbappé guarantee that it is now impossible for the star and his staff to trust the club again.

Absence from training

According to the French newspaper, one day after the 1-1 draw as benfica for the Champions League, Mbappé was at the PSG training center dealing with the blow to his ankle. Nonetheless, was seen further away than usual from the other teammates.

a conversation with Luis Campos, football consultant for the Parc des Princes club, was also seen. However, the matter discussed between the two was not revealed. Although the manager has already stated that he is unaware of the Frenchman’s desire to leave, he is aware of his dissatisfaction.

Where to watch PSG v Marseille

Before deciding whether to leave or stay at PSG, Mbappé continues, for the time being, to play for the club. The next appointment is the derby against Marseille, on Sunday (16), at 15:45, in the Parc des Princes. The match will be broadcast Exclusive to Star+ subscribers.