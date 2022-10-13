convert voice messages to text without downloading apps

Many companies use Whatsapp formally and need to document certain conversations, especially when they involve rigorous subjects.

All corporate information is important, but people don’t always forward texts and prefer to send voice messages.

However, storing text is easier and takes up less space, making it easier to share.

More convenience in chat

The Meta group has been carrying out several updates that take into account the public’s expectations regarding the new features.

Stimulated by competition, by the entry of telegram in the market competitively, developers seek to fulfill the requests submitted. Each opinion is important as it reveals important improvements that represent the credibility of the platform.

Transcribe a message on WhatsApp

1st Step: in a conversation, select the audio you want to transcribe.

2nd Step: click on the three dots located in the upper right corner of the screen.

3rd Step: select ”Share”.

4th Step: click on ”Transcribe”.

5th Step: finally, finish the action by clicking on ”OK”, transforming the voice message into text automatically.

Be careful with external apps

Even if it’s a little laborious, in a matter of minutes you can quickly decorate the step by step. Alternatives offered by alternative apps that can be found in app stores often carry risks.

They even promise more practicality, only they ask for the concession to their accounts, increasing the risk of malware and other attacks promoted by hackers.

Many utilities in one tool

The audio transcription of the Whatsapp is a useful tool that can help you document interviews, classes and other content. Little known, it helps to understand long conversations that need to be used in replies.

Another utility is the creation and correction of subtitles, increasing efficiency in spelling review or video adaptations that include people with hearing impairment. Therefore, there are several features that eliminate the need to listen to everything and write word by word later.