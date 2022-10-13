Corinthians aims for the return game of the final and will have reservations against Goiás | Corinthians

Corinthians wants to have all players rested again for the decision of the Copa do Brasil, scheduled for next Wednesday, the 19th, at Maracanã, against Flamengo. The first game ended 0-0 at Neo Química Arena. Therefore, Timão goes to the field with reservations in the weekend’s commitment to the Brazilian Championship.

The team travels to Goiânia on Friday, to face Goiás on Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Serrinha, for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão. Timão is third in the table and fights to stay in the G-4 until the end of the dispute. Therefore, although he always prioritizes leaving the competitive team, Vítor will use reserves.

– Probably for the next game I will have to prioritize the Cup and play with the players that are fresher to prepare the game there, arrive more whole, alive and stronger to press as I like – pondered Vítor Pereira.

Vitor has been taking turns in the squad for the Brasileirão games while he does not define the Copa do Brasil. It was like that against Cuiabá, Juventude and Athletico, when he mixed up starters and reserves and put names like Yuri Alberto and Róger Guedes on the bench earlier.

1 of 2 Corinthians team before the final against Flamengo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Corinthians team before the final against Flamengo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The trend is that this Saturday’s game will serve to give more rhythm to the game for names like midfielder Maycon, who is recovering from injury, won minutes against Hurricane, but did not leave the bench in the final. If it’s okay, it can be used in the decision.

There is still no definition of the team, but it is also possible to foresee the use of names such as Rafael Ramos and Lucas Piton, for example, who are the immediate reserves of holders Fagner and Fábio Santos and frequently enter the games. Much praised, defender Robert Renan should also play.

