Corinthians embraces favoritism and reaches the Women’s Libertadores as a team to beat | Corinthians

At least this is the view of midfielder Diany, one of the main athletes in the squad coached by Arthur Elias. In an exclusive interview with ge, Timão’s number 8, author of one of the goals in the Brazilian final against Internacional, says that the team “accepts” the role of favorite in the tournament.

– I believe that we can arrive as favorites for being the Brazilian champions. We know that Palmeiras, Ferroviária and teams from Colombia are also strong. But, if it has to take favoritism, we accept that and have our heads on straight. We are focused on what needs to be done and that is what matters – he declared.

Corinthians debuts in the women’s Libertadores this Thursday, at 19:15 (Brasília time), against Deportivo Cali, at the Chillogallo Stadium, with sportv broadcast.

Corinthians is going through a rehabilitation season, consecrated with the Brazilian title won in September, and arrives reinforced for the continental tournament.

After a difficult first half, with injuries and criticism with a poor campaign in the Brazilian, the team excelled in the knockout stage and reached the third championship with five wins and only one draw in the decisive phase of the competition.

Such a reaction, according to Diany, brought a new aspect to the squad, which arrives even more “cascudo” for Libertadores.

– It’s a rougher style of play, which we’re not so used to. Let’s concentrate, because the mental part helped a lot in the Brazilian. We suffered a lot from criticism for having qualified in fourth, but that made the team more crusty. Let’s go with the same thought – he declared.

– I believe we have arrived at our best moment. We had a lot of injuries, a lot of change. It was necessary to increase the level of play, understand what Corinthians is, enter and not make mistakes. It made the difference, it improved our confidence and level of play,” he added.

The Corinthian strength in women’s football comes from a process started more than five years ago, in partnership with Audax. Under that nickname, the team won the first Libertadores in 2017. Two years later, the team won the championship, already “independent”.

Last year, in Uruguay, the team recovered from the defeat in the 2020 semifinal and became three-time champion of the tournament. Therefore, given the accumulation of achievements, the cast sees the “target in the back” as natural.

– Every time the Minas arrive at Corinthians, this is the mentality. Those who have been around for a long time carry the responsibility of great achievements. For us it is a responsibility that we like to take on. When this responsibility is put forward, we increase the level of play, investment – ​​assures Diany.

Diany, from Corinthians, praises the work of Arthur Elias and talks about the rivalry with Palmeiras

– There is work behind the club in the women’s football department. This responsibility serves to further develop the sport for other teams to have an example too – he added.

For 2022, in addition to the winning culture, Corinthians arrives reinforced.

At Libertadores, Arthur Elias will be able to count for the first time with Luana, a former player for Paris Saint-Germain and a constant presence in the Brazilian team in recent years. The midfielder underwent arthroscopy after the Copa America in July and has yet to debut.

Who can also paint in the squad is Erika, who has not played since last year’s Libertadores.

The defender is in the final stages of recovery from a knee ligament injury and is registered for the Libertadores. The defender has participated in training with the squad in Ecuador.

