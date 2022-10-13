Corinthians inaugurates a bust of Basilio on the anniversary of the São Paulo title in 77 | Corinthians

Corinthians launched this Thursday a bust in honor of former player Basilio. The event took place at Parque São Jorge, with the presence of President Duilio Monteiro Alves and other former players, such as Dinei, Biro-Biro and Zé Maria.

Basílio entered the history of Timão when he scored the goal of the São Paulo title on October 13, 1977, against Ponte Preta. With that, he ended a fast of almost 23 years without cups at Corinthians. Some say it was one of the most celebrated goals in the club’s history.

Read too:

+ Is Róger Guedes right to complain? see numbers

+ All about the controversial bid in the final of the Copa do Brasil

1 of 3 Bust of Basilio in Parque São Jorge — Photo: Ana Canhedo Bust of Basilio in Parque São Jorge — Photo: Ana Canhedo

In all, Basílio, whose career was praised by the president, played 253 games with Alvinegro. The former steering wheel got emotional during the release of his bust. In addition to the 77th title, he also won the same cup in 1979.

— My grandfather took an autographed shirt and took it to the maternity ward to give it to his just-born grandson and that guy was me. Very special to be here. Congratulations, you deserve it so much. Thank you for everything you did and do for Corinthians – said Duilio.

—I have a very good relationship with the club officials. Thank you for everything. Sport Club Corinthians Paulista is bigger than all of us. It gives us beautiful things. Several busts. Thank you for everything! said Basil.

The bust was launched by cultural director André Carrijo. Former narrator Osmar Santos, even with mobility difficulties, was at the event. He was praised precisely for having narrated Basilio’s goal.

2 of 3 Basilio with President Duilio Monteiro Alves at Parque São Jorge — Photo: Ana Canhedo Basilio with President Duilio Monteiro Alves at Parque São Jorge — Photo: Ana Canhedo

The event was packed. With the presence of some fans, family members and former players, the launch of the bust also had the club’s directors and politicians: such as the football director Roberto de Andrade and the manager Alessandro Nunes. In addition to the two vice presidents Eli Werdo and Luis Wagner de Alcântara.

Legal director Herói Vicente, the candidate for the presidency in the last election, in 2020, Augusto Melo, the former president of the Deliberative Council, Antônio Goulart, and the current president of the ethics committee of Corinthians, André Luiz de Oliveira, together with the president of the Deliberative Council, Alexandre Husni and the director of the base, Osvaldo Neto.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ See more news from Corinthians

Your opinion is important to Timão! Click here, download the app and answer the Fiel Torcedor survey.

3 of 3 — Photo: ge.globo — Photo: ge.globo