Corinthians performances: Cássio makes good saves and keeps Timão alive | Corinthians

cassio [GOL]: made good saves throughout the first half, highlighting the bids with Pedro, Éverton Ribeiro and Thiago Maia. At the beginning of the final stage, he made another crucial one to avoid the goal in finishing by Gabigol. He kept the level. Note: 7

Fagner [LAD]: lost a dangerous ball to Pedro. He made up for it with a lot of fights and disputes in the attack, organizing some shots, but making mistakes in other simple ones. Note: 5.5

Gil [ZAG]: matched when required and came out zero. Highlight for having hindered Gabriel in Cassio’s defense. He grew in the final stage, concluding a good and safe match. Note: 7

babble [ZAG]: in the same vein as Gil, he didn’t have big cuts or emblematic plays in the defense, but he responded when required. Note: 6

Fábio Santos [LAE]: came to the attack a lot, exchanging passes with Róger Guedes. Offensive support that helped the team build some moves. Behind, he even gave some space. Note: 6

1 of 2 Corinthians team before the final against Flamengo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Corinthians team before the final against Flamengo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Du Queiroz [VOL]: a shot from outside the area in the first half was dangerous. Brigador like Fagner in the marking, he collaborated, although reckless. Didn’t play a great game. Note: 5.5

faust [VOL]: well withdrawn, he participated little in the ball out. He tried a good shot at the beginning of the final stage. He improved and tried more offensive moves in the final stretch. Note: 5.5

Renato Augusto [MEI]: is the brains of the team undeniably. He articulates the plays very well and participates in crucial moves. He gave Gil a great cross in the first half. Constant movement helps to participate in the game at all times. Note: 7

addon [ATA]: hardworking and bold. He tried to participate, but crashed into the Flamengo marking. He showed a slight improvement in the first minutes of the final stage, but was substituted. Note: 5.5

Best moments: Corinthians 0 x 0 Flamengo, for the final of the Copa do Brasil 2022

Yuri Alberto [ATA]: good at the pivot, kicked from outside the area with danger and had good shots, stopping when he was unlucky or when marking. Note: 6

Roger Guedes [ATA]: left Renato Augusto facing the goal in the initial stage. Participate a lot in the game. With no big moves, he was substituted before halfway through the second half. He didn’t like going out and complained at the bank. Note: 5.5

Mateus Vital [MEI]: entered the vacancy of Róger Guedes and started well on the left of the attack. He collaborated, albeit without major highlights. Note: 5.5

Giuliano [MEI]: entered the vacancy of Renato Augusto and tried to equalize in the offensive movement and in the articulation of the plays, but was not able to be effective. He kicked weakly when he had the chance. Note: 5

Ramiro [VOL]: roamed the area a lot, tried to participate in the game, but ended up having little effectiveness. Note: 5.5

Gustavo Mosquito [ATA]: very sharp, managed to reach the bottom line, something that Adson had difficulties. However, he also cannot pierce the red-black block. Note: 5.5

