Corinthians resists in Itaquera – 10/12/2022

For those who believe in signs, the first one in Itaquera foreshadowed Rio’s advantage.

Vampeta and Juan took the cup to the lawn and the Corinthians side was always hanging down, not to mention the slip of the ex-Alvinegro player when he put a third and threw coarse salt on the trophy, to the astonishment of the most respectful ex-Red-Negro. .

Register the beauty of the light show and pyrotechnics promoted by the hosts.

Brave, or not wanting to touch a wasp nest, Dorival Júnior climbed Rodinei. The performance of the full-back, who is a better attacker than defender, would tell in the end whether the coach would be praised or criticized.

I always remember writing while watching the game.

In two minutes, with a Carioca initiative, Fábio Santos, Roger Guedes and Yuri Alberto slipped badly on the lawn.

Little by little, Flamengo took over and Corinthians humbly limited itself to defense, as if recognizing technical inferiority.

In the 21st minute, João Gomes caught Fagner and received an exaggerated yellow card that took him out of the final.

The classic was waiting for some individual bid to set fire to the lawn.

At 30, Cássio came out at Gabigol’s feet to avoid the goal, in Pedro’s pass.

Slow, cautious, Corinthians did not bother the red-black defense.

Only at 35, Yuri Alberto finished close to the post.

Frantic even only the Faithful, tireless.

At 40, Yuri Alberto took advantage of Léo Pereira’s failure and only didn’t score the goal because Thiago Maia intervened at the moment to avoid it.

Changed into kids, the first half had split chances and 0-0 encouraged both teams: the São Paulo team because, after all, they had resisted; the carioca because taking the tie to Maracanã was a good result.

And, in fact, the first 47 minutes ended with Alvinegro even a little superior, knowing how to face a better team, without the naivety of playing as equals just for being at home and without giving comfort to the rival.

Flamengo expected glimpses of its most decisive players in the second half.

The first ten minutes of the second half were the same as the first, with a Rio initiative.

And, at 12, Cássio made miracle face to face with Gabigol, at point-blank range, pressured by Gil.

At 20, Arturo Vidal on the field, replacing João Gomes, and David Luiz hit the dash from outside the area.

The red-black armada started to press and with two submissions almost opened the scoring.

Giuliano and Mateus Vital in the places of Renato Augusto and Roger Guedes were the steps taken by Vitor Pereira to recover the Corinthians’ marking ability. It sounded strange, but it made sense.

The game reached 30 minutes and Corinthians resisted in a fair game.

Ramiro and Mosquito also entered and Du Queiroz and Adson left.

Thiago Maia played a prank.

Also like the first half, Corinthians started to press in the final minutes.

Victor Hugo and Cebolinha in and Dom Arrascaeta and Gabigol out, at 39.

A penalty was claimed by Léo Pereira, which did not exist, in front of 47,031 fans, a record for Corinthians games in Itaquera.

At 43 minutes, a pity! The floodlights were blacked out with the presence of the FIFA president in the stadium. What cardboard!

Fabricio Bruno replaced Éverton Ribeiro during the blackout.

When the light came back on, another five minutes would be played.

At 44, close to the counterattack, Yuri Alberto didn’t commit an injustice, but Santos didn’t let him.

For the circumstances of the game, although as home team, 0-0 was even better for Corinthians, which put a question mark in the hearts and minds of Flamengo fans about what could happen at Maracanã, although, without a doubt, favoritism remains red and black. .