Cryptocurrencies today: Cryptocurrencies show weakness and plummet up to 13% ahead of US inflation data

After trading sideways for weeks, Bitcoin (BTC) is down 2.6% on Thursday (13) to hit $18,600, again putting current support at risk and increasing pressure on altcoins, which are feeling the momentum. tense markets and show further weakness this morning. Ethereum (ETH), for example, is down 4.8% today to $1,238.

Smaller cryptos perform worse, including Ethereum-related ones such as Ethereum PoW (POW), Lido DAO (LIDO) and Ethereum Classic (ETC), which are down 10% to 13% this morning. Already cryptos known as XRP (XRP), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) yield between 8% and 10%.

Traders keep an eye on the possible trigger that will be brought soon with the release of consumer inflation data in the United States for September – if it comes higher than expected, analysts expect a new sell-off in exchanges and cryptos.

The market expects the CPI to show a slight drop to 8.1% on an annual basis, which would be insufficient to influence the US central bank to change its more aggressive stance on raising interest rates. Thus, the expectation, if the forecasts are maintained, is that US interest rates will rise another 75 basis points next month.

The market is also on the lookout for a possible new dollar rally that could once again weaken the crypto market, as well as other national currencies.

In a speech on Wednesday (12) during the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), director Kristalina Georgieva said that central banks should refrain from foreign exchange interventions, suggesting that they use interest rate hikes as the tool. preferred option to combat the weakness of its currencies against the dollar.

“Don’t waste your reserves to protect your currency,” Georgieva said.

Expert Indicates 3 Cryptocurrencies With Earning Potential for October:

Bodhi Pinkner, a research analyst at the financial services company Arca, which specializes in cryptocurrencies, believes, however, that it is unlikely that anything will come out of the script in this Thursday’s session. “Nothing is going to happen today,” she says.

“Markets have risen marginally [ontem] and trading volumes are very, very low across the industry. We’re stuck in that range,” says Pinkner, referring to the $19,000 to $21,000 range in which Bitcoin had been operating for about two months now.

Pinkner admits, however, a downward trend in the correlation between cryptocurrencies and other risky assets over the same period.

“However, for any decoupling you likely need a catalyst, and it is possible that the catalyst is a widespread debasement of currency across multiple economies and particularly for Bitcoin as a non-sovereign and safe asset, and it is possible that the catalyst is unforeseen or that there is simply no catalyst and we continue to be correlated to risky assets.”

As for Pablo Jodar, an analyst at the financial services company GenTwo, it is certain that volatility is ahead. “If the CPI data is strong, which I think it will be, Bitcoin will see another drop to $17K,” he said.

Nauman Sheikh, head of treasury management at venture capital firm Wave Financial, points out that any drop in CPI could trigger a major rally for the cryptocurrency market. “This is against the backdrop of extreme bearish sentiment and positioning indicators, and the rally is expected to last until the start of the third-quarter earnings season,” Sheikh said.

For him, however, it is clear that, if he has to bet, he believes that the chances are greater that inflation will come a little above expectations. “For me, the surprise scenario is if we have softer numbers and the market is prepared to recover in this scenario”, he comments.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:52 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 18,661.65 -2.60% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,238.05 -4.80% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 259.56 -4.50% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.446616 -8.30% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.353767 -10.40%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Huobi (HT) $7.18 +10.40% Kucoin (KCS) $9.14 +3.70% DeFiChain (DFI) US$ 0.655360 +2.50% Chain (XCN) US$ 0.072493 +2.60% OKB (OKB) US$ 16.41 +2.50%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:



cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Ethereum PoW (POW) $6.93 -13.30% Klaytn (KLAY) US$ 0.147845 -13.20% Chile (CHZ) US$ 0.172011 -11.30% Read DAO (READ) $1.17 -11.20% Ethereum Classic (ETC) US$ 21.82 -9.80%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 17.38 -0.68% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 23.69 -0.08% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 19.81 -0.95% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 20.37 +1.39% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 17.09 -3.77% Hasdex Crypto Metaverse (META11) BRL 40.02 -2.36% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 6.27 -0.94% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 4.88 -0.61% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 3.74 -4.83% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 4.91 -2.57% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 25.00 -3.32% Investo Vaneck Smart Contract (BLOK11) BRL 100.90 0.00%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (13):

October is already the worst month of hacks in the history of cryptocurrencies

October has become the worst month in history for cryptocurrency-related crimes, with more than $718 million in overall losses – and November is still two weeks away.

The data pointed out by Chainalysis this Thursday (13) points out that the value was stolen from various decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols in 11 different attacks.

“2022 will likely surpass 2021 as the biggest year of hacking attacks on record,” the Chainalysis researchers wrote. “So far, hackers have raised over $3 billion in 125 hacks.”

Binance accused of tampering with trade board records

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is facing criticism from a co-owner of its UK subsidiary for allegedly misrepresenting shareholder participation in the company’s official records.

Binance Digital Limited, a UK subsidiary of the global trading platform, has filed “grossly inaccurate” financial statements, according to directors at Dimplx, a shareholder in Binance Digital.

“Binance Digital’s turnover, assets, liabilities, including potential tax liabilities, net profits, nature of transactions and/or related party transactions,” were not accurately represented, Dimplx directors said in an annual report filed in September 28 with the British body responsible for the registration of companies, equivalent to the Board of Trade in Brazil.

Morgan Stanley says crypto market is less decentralized

The cryptocurrency ecosystem is becoming less decentralized, Morgan Stanley said in a report published Wednesday.

According to analysts at the investment bank, as much as project blockchains are decentralized, the risk grows that a single or small group of cloud providers will run a large part of it.

The report points out that 65% of the nodes (validator computers) on the Ethereum network are hosted in the cloud and half of them use the Amazon Web Services service. If certain service providers decide to censor some crypto participants or products, or if there are long server outages, this could become a problem, analysts point out.

