Damaged by FPF arbitration, Palmeiras is eliminated from Paulista U-20

by Eduardo Luiz

10/12/2022, 1:48 pm

(Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras)

Current five-time champion in the category, Palmeiras is out of contention for the Campeonato Paulista Sub-20 title. The elimination for Portuguesa took place on Wednesday morning.

After the 1-1 draw at Canindé, Verdão lost 3-2 at Allianz Parque.

Repeating what he often does in professionals, the FPF refereeing was decisive for the elimination of alviverde – the referee scored an absurd penalty for Lusa at the beginning of the first half (see below).

Behind on the scoreboard, coach Paulo Victor’s team was destabilized and went into the break, losing 3-0. In the final stage, only Palmeiras gave, who reacted with goals from Daniel and Edney, but it wasn’t enough.

Striker Endrick, who recently stood out in the Brasileirão Sub-20 title, did not play in the two games of the quarterfinals of Paulista because he is part of the professional squad.