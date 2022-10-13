DART probe altered asteroid motion more than expected

space

Technological Innovation Website Editor – 10/13/2022

The shape of the tail that formed has changed over time. Their study is important for measuring the efficiency of momentum transfer from DART to the asteroid.

[Imagem: NASA/ESA/STScI/Hubble]

effective impact

Now official: NASA has confirmed that the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) space probe managed to alter – and a lot – the movement of the asteroid Dimorphos.

In the first test of a technique of planetary defense, to deflect asteroids that could come towards Earth – Dimorphos does not represent a risk – the DART probe hit the asteroid Dimorphos on the last day 26 of September, producing a plume of debris much larger than the expected.

And the result of the impact was also bigger than expected: The impact shortened the asteroid’s orbital period around its bigger brother, Didymos, by 32 minutes.

The prediction was that a decrease of 73 seconds in the orbital period would be enough to declare the success of the technique, but the NASA simulations showed that it would be possible to obtain up to something around 10 minutes.

Before impact, Dimorphos circled around Didymos once every 11:55 h; after impact, an orbit takes only 11:23 h. This represents a “gain” 25 times greater than expected, generating a 4% change in the asteroid’s orbital period – these measurements have a margin of uncertainty of approximately 2 minutes, plus or minus.

Impact effects seen by the LiciaCube satellite, which followed the DART spacecraft and filmed everything up close.

[Imagem: ASI/NASA/APL]

Impacts on different asteroids

Several telescopes continue to observe the pair of asteroids, as their cloud of debris, which came to resemble a comet’s tail, provides information about the collision’s mechanics.

“It appears that the recoil of surface ejecta made a substantial contribution to the overall thrust given to the asteroid, in addition to the thrust of the spacecraft directly impacting,” said Tom Statler of NASA.

The debris plume also helps to study the mass, density and composition of Dimorphos, which is important to start establishing parameters for the impact technique on different types of asteroids.

“Asteroids are not all the same… We shouldn’t be too eager to say that a test on one asteroid tells us exactly how all other asteroids will behave in a similar situation,” said Statler. “But what can we do using this test as an anchor point for our physical calculations and our simulations, which will tell us how different types of impacts in different situations should behave.”





Other news about:

more topics