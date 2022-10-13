‘Development First’: Xi Jinping May Decide to Drop Traditional Slogan at 20th CPC National Congress

Admin 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 5 Views

Chinese president has been airing the phrase ‘balancing development and security’ amid renewed external pressures the Chinese economy faces.




Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Congressional Commission Investigating Capitol Attack Summons Trump to Testify | World

The US House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved