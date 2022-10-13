Did the referee get it right? Vote for controversial Corinthians vs Flamengo moves | Brazil’s Cup

Corinthians and Flamengo drew 0-0 in the first chapter of the final of the Copa do Brasil 2022. The refereeing of Braulio da Silva Machado, who belongs to the FIFA team, had at least three decisions very contested by one of the clubs in the Neo Química Arena. Are they:

The yellow card for João Gomes, who suspended the steering wheel for the return game.

Not having given João Gomes a second yellow card after a foul on Fagner.

Not having scored a penalty for Corinthians after the ball hit Leo Pereira’s arm.

+ Vitor Pereira detonates arbitration

+ João Gomes criticizes referee for card

O ge gathered the bids and wants to know your opinion: was the referee right or wrong?

1 of 1 Lance by Léo Pereira with Yuri Alberto in Corinthians x Flamengo — Photo: Reproduction Lance by Léo Pereira with Yuri Alberto in Corinthians x Flamengo — Photo: Reproduction

+ Referee signals that the ball hit Leo Pereira’s belly

Yellow card for João Gomes

Still in the first half, João Gomes received a yellow card for a foul on the side in Fagner. The move generated a lot of complaints on the part of Flamengo, which disagreed with the application of the warning. The steering wheel was hanging and will not be able to play the game at Maracanã.

João Gomes received a yellow card against Corinthians

Do you agree with the yellow card given to João Gomes?

Another lack of João Gomes in Fagner

In the second half, João Gomes, who already had a yellow card, was missed when Fagner was pulling Corinthians into the attack. The referee did not give the second yellow card, which generated complaints from the Corinthians, who wanted the expulsion.

15min, 2Q – João Gomes misses Fágner and Corinthians fans ask for the player’s expulsion

The referee did not give yellow. Do you agree?

Possible penalty by Léo Pereira

In the 36th minute of the second half, a move that generated complaints on the part of Corinthians. Mateus Vital crossed in the area and the ball deflected in the arm of Léo Pereira in the middle of the play. The match referee ordered the game to continue. Central do Apito’s refereeing commentators differed on the referee’s decision.

35min, 2Q – Ball hits Léo Pereira’s arm and Corinthians players ask for a penalty