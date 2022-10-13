discover the R$2,200 scholarship for good students

After nine months of implementation of the Brazil aidthe Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI) announced the requirements for the accreditation of students to receive the Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship. The objective is to identify students from families in the social program who perform well in academic and scientific competitions nationwide.

According to the law of December 2021, the scholarship will be offered to elementary and high school students who are part of Auxílio Brasil, currently the main income transfer program. The additional benefit will go to students who win a gold, silver, bronze medal, or even an honorable mention in competitions related to basic education.

What is the amount of student aid?

Those awarded who comply with the program’s rules will be paid 12 monthly installments of R$100, in addition to a single installment of R$1,000, totaling R$2,200. According to Ordinance Ordinance No. 6,410, which regulates the objectives of the program, the purpose of the action is to find talents in different areas of knowledge to receive incentives for dedication to studies.

Each student can only receive one scholarship per year, even if he/she receives more than one medal in a 12-month period and for different competitions. In addition, awarded students will become eligible to receive the balance for the following year only.

How will students be identified?

To facilitate the cross-referencing of information on students with a Single Registry for Social Programs (CadÚnico), event organizers must forward the results of the awards to the MCTI. The exchange of data will be carried out jointly with the Ministry of Citizenship, in charge of managing Auxílio Brasil benefits.

Despite this, the payments of the Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship will be mediated by the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq). The distribution will be made as follows: 50% for high school students and the other 50% for students enrolled in elementary school.

In case there are no students eligible for the scholarship in one of the competitions, the resources will be redistributed sequentially to the other events, following the order in which they were sent from the MCTI database.