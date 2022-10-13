Do you already know Nubank’s new PREMIUM CARD? Discover the advantages!

Nubank is one of the largest fintechs focused on providing financial services that exist today. Although fintech has been operating for less than a decade, it has grown rapidly and reached high levels of popularity, not only in Brazil but also in other Latin American countries, such as Mexico and Colombia.

Currently, the number of customers who have an account opened at the digital bank exceeds the 61 million mark, only taking into account Brazilian customers.

It is worth remembering that the bank’s main market is Brazil. Thus, one of the reasons that explain the rapid adhesion of Brazilians to Nubank is the fact that the fintech started its activities with the proposal of offering services in a more dynamic and less bureaucratic way.

Therefore, one of the things that may have attracted the public’s attention was the fact of having a credit card with no annual fee, which can be very advantageous for many people. See more below.

Nubank ultraviolet card

Last year, Nubank, which from time to time announces news to its customers, launched a new card. A good part of the public already knows the Nubank card, the traditional purple one from NuConta. However, fintech released a card that became known as ultraviolet.

Now, the novelty is that all people who have a bank account, including those who recently created it, will be able to apply for the card. When placing the order, the customer undergoes a credit analysis and then can have the card released.

It is necessary to remember that the ultraviolet card has a monthly fee of R$ 49. However, it is possible to obtain exemption from this fee in two cases. The first case is if the person has more than R$ 5 thousand in monthly expenses on the card. The other situation that allows the exemption is if the person has more than R$ 50 thousand invested in Nubank, which can be an amount between NuConta and NuInvest.

This is a change in the value, which previously should have been R$ 150 thousand for the right to be exempt from the fee. On the other hand, the investments of NuUltravioleta Multimercado and NuUltravioleta Ações, which were available to any client, will be limited. Now, only those who have the Nubank Ultraviolet card will have access to these investment funds.

However, those who have already invested will be able to keep their investments, even if they do not have the ultraviolet card.

What’s the advantage?

One of the main advantages of the card is that it features a cashback program. That is, according to spending, customers can get a part of their money back. Altogether, 1% of the invoice amount is returned to the customer, and is transferred to NuConta at a rate of 200% of the CDI.

According to Nubank data, the new card, in a balance of one year of launch, had more than 1 million people waiting in the queue.

