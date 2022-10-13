“Does not play for the group”; Nation loses patience on the web and shoots Dorival’s holder at Flamengo

The player was criticized on social media for his performance in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final

Flamengo and Corinthians drew goalless in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final. With this result, the decision is for next Wednesday (19). Whoever wins will keep the cup and in case of a new tie, the title will be decided in penalties.

On social media, fans of Carioca Rubro-Negro made a point of criticizing striker Gabigol, who did not make a great performance. Some flamenguistas highlighted that the striker missed a clear chance and did not play for the team in the match.

“Gabigol played badly for what is expected of him. He was shooting from a long distance and at the best chance the ball was in the middle of the goal. Other than that, it slowed down the game too much, just tap back”. “But of course Gabigol was going to miss that goal”opined flamenguists about shirt 9.

“I wanted to understand how Gabigol manages to miss so many goals, my God”. “Stop making mistakes Gabigol”. “Gabigol is very bad for the counterattack, he has to be more positioning in the area”. “And there are people still speaking well of Gabigol. It’s bad, my God”continued more netizens.

“It’s very pampered. It’s time to leave the club. He doesn’t play for the group, it’s always that individualism. And when he has the chance to score, he misses.” “I was going to say something, but as you cannot speak ill of Gabigol, I will keep quiet”concluded other fans.