Does Pix receive CHANGES? Know what changes in the system!

Since it was launched in 2020, Pix has already been part of the lives of millions of Brazilians, who, by the way, have been anxiously waiting for them to enjoy its use. The tool, therefore, comes from a new financial modality, which aims to facilitate different types of payments and amounts, with such ease and agility. This is exactly why Pix is ​​already present in almost everyone’s life.

It happens, therefore, that through the advancement of technologies from the financial market, as well as the increase in the use of the tool, there is a possibility of facing some problems, such as the leakage of some data aimed at the “Pix-Keys”. Therefore, the Central Bank, developer of the modality, announced the possibility of some changes regarding the security system of the tool.

How does Pix work?

First of all, to know about the changes around the tool, it is necessary to understand how it works, so that there are no more doubts. First, the Central Bank is the financial institution responsible for governing most of the country’s finances, considering its governmental link. Thus, it was BC itself that developed Pix, as well as being the body responsible for most of the system’s updates.

In this way, Pix went into effect at the beginning of the year 2020, however, it had already been announced for some time. It is precisely because of this announcement, that Brazilians were anxious so that they could use the novelty. It is, therefore, a financial modality that aims to make payments completely free of charge, 24 hours a day.

In addition, Pix also allows free transactions between different banking institutions, with the service of immediate availability of values. Thus, several rumors have already been spread, due to the modality becoming paid. However, so far, there is no prediction that this will happen. Therefore, access remains completely free.

tool news

Well, as mentioned earlier, Pix comes from the development of the Central Bank. It so happens that since 2020, the year the feature was launched, the BC has released two data leaks. That is, according to information from the BC itself, the leak occurred only through the so-called “Chave-Pix”, which are the information provided for making payments.

Therefore, passwords and other personal data remain protected. However, as a precautionary measure, the Bank announced a new possibility of developing measures aimed at ensuring greater security for the modality, as well as for users. According to the information obtained, some of these changes may come into effect later this year 2022.

However, it is worth mentioning that there is no concrete information about a specific change. That is, as far as we know, all changes will be due to the greater security of the Pix system. Therefore, it is necessary to wait for the official position of the Central Bank, to be sure about the changes that will be made.

