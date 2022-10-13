Does your PC run? Spider-Man: Miles Morales has a release date and requirements revealed

Spider-Man: Miles Morales, hit PS4 and PS5, is coming soon to PCs. The announcement with the release date was made today by Sony via the official PlayStation blog, where it also revealed all the requirements to play one of the most acclaimed Spider-Man games on the computer.

According to Sony, Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released on November 18th and pre-orders are now open with exclusive freebies. The game will be available via Steam and Epic Games Store with a price of R$ 199.90.

If you are interested in more details, just access the links below the official stores:

Additionally, those who pre-purchase the game will have access to the following special content: