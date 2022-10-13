Driver confuses elevator with parking space and falls 10 m high – News

A king cobra the size of a van was rescued from a well in a village in the district of Ganjam, India. Assembly/R7

According to New Delhi Television, the venomous snake was between 3.6 m and 4.5 m long. Reproduction/Twitter/Hindustan Times

After encountering the animal in the well, residents contacted the local forest department. Reproduction/Twitter/Hindustan Times

That sent two professionals to conduct the rescue operation

Reproduction/Twitter/Hindustan Times

The rescue took approximately 1 hour to complete

Time in which the king snake was very stressed with the situation Reproduction/Twitter/Hindustan Times

After being overpowered, she was examined and released into a nearby forest.

Reproduction/Twitter/Hindustan Times

The King Cobra (Ophiophagus hannah), also known as king cobra, is the largest venomous snake in the world, native to regions of India and Southeast Asia. Reproduction/Twitter/Hindustan Times

Snake capture experts found 19 babies of one of the most venomous species in the world, in a house north of Canberra, capital of Australia. Read more! Daughter breaks into morgue after father is declared dead and finds him alive Reproduction / ABC News

According to ABC News, it took five rescue operations to relocate the small eastern brown snake projects. Playback/Video/ABC News

The first two cubs surfaced as the housewife's daughter shook out a towel used to block the smoke from the fireplace. When trying to prevent one of the discovered reptiles from attacking her pet cat, she ended up bitten. Reproduction / ABC News

Luckily, the girl’s mother recognized the species, thanks to a snake awareness course held months ago. The victim was taken to the hospital and the captors – who provided the training – were called for the first time. Reproduction / ABC News

A few weeks after the attack, specialists received a new call to take care of two more puppies. Playback/Video/ABC News

‘It had already been a pretty intense event (the first time), as the woman was bitten,’ said Gavin Smith, owner of ACT Snake Removal. Playback/Video/ABC News

And it was just the beginning, as the family had to call the service three more times, totaling five visits and 19 captures. Despite the scare, the resident who took the bite evaluated the experience as positive Reproduction / ABC News

'The staff explained to the children that the snakes were not sneaking into the house. It really stunned the idea of ​​something predatory," he explained. So much so that one of the little ones chose what he intends to do in college: veterinary Playback/Video/ABC News

A rattlesnake invaded a ranch in the city of Jacksboro, Texas (USA). However, she ended up surprised and devoured by a non-poisonous snake (masticophis flagellum), but twice its size Assembly/R7

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the reptilian duel was recorded by Brent Jones, an employee of the establishment. Playback/Facebook/Brent Jones

The man caught the scene as soon as he opened the door of a warehouse on site. Playback/Facebook/Brent Jones

From the beginning, the rattlesnake had the worst of the dispute Playback/Facebook/Brent Jones

The 'watchful' snake, which had arrived first at the parade, simply snapped at its head. Playback/Facebook/Brent Jones

‘It was definitely a crazy sight to witness,’ said Jones Playback/Facebook/Brent Jones

'It was definitely a crazy sight to witness,' said Jones Playback/Facebook/Brent Jones

He estimates that the snake was around 2 m long, while the rattlesnake was only 1 m long. Playback/Facebook/Brent Jones