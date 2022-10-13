Durcesio tells the amount that Botafogo offered Rafael Navarro as a salary and regrets the current situation at Palmeiras: ‘Career may even end’

Rafael Navarro was one of the main players in the Botafogo in 2021, top scorer of the team and champion of Série B. He had a high proposal for renewal, but preferred to leave through the back door, signing for free with the palm trees. The situation is regretted by the alvinegro president, Durcesio Mello.

The representative believes that Navarro, now leaning against Palmeiras, could be in another situation in his career. He even revealed what the salary would be at Botafogo.

– I’m sure about that. I had a meeting with him, the second, with a notebook in which I write everything down. They didn’t even want to hear it. “I came with a proposal and you don’t want to hear it?” He listened, but he went in here and came out here. He was convinced, he should already have an agreement with Palmeiras. I said “man, you’re going to get out of here”, the American team thought or for one of the Spanish second division, “you’re going to finish your career, you have a bright future, renew for a year, then leave”. We offer the same as he wins Palmeiras. A glove and a salary of R$ 300 thousand. It was for this year, with a readjustment clause after six months. Did not want to. There it is, the career may even end. I don’t know if it was a glove, if Palmeiras paid so much more – said Durcesio, in an interview with the channel “Resenha com TF”.

– There is a maxim in football, John Textor also uses it, we even talked to Matheus Nascimento, the player who goes for free, the club doesn’t appreciate it, nor does the fans. Do you think Vini Jr. would it be what it is if it had gone for free to Real Madrid? He would be leaning on either team B. “No, I paid 40 million euros, I’m going to invest in this guy”, he stayed on team B, playing games, did weight training. Rodrygo the same thing. If he goes for free, he’s stuck, unless it’s a phenomenon. Unfortunately, many managers only think about themselves and not about the players’ careers – added Durcesio.