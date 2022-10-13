Eguinaldo reaches expressive speed in Vasco’s game; video | vasco

One of Vasco’s revelations of the season, Eguinaldo reached an expressive speed last Saturday, in the victory over Novorizontino. The 18-year-old striker reached 37.5 km/h in São Januário and surpassed the marks of international players.

The mark is already expressive compared to other Vasco players in the season. Eguinaldo beat, for example, the speed of Gareth Bale, who has already been considered the fastest player in the world by a study promoted by Pachuca, from Mexico, and endorsed by FIFA. The forward, who is currently at Los Angeles FC, from the United States, reached 36.9 km/h in 2014.

Eguinaldo in Vasco vs Novorizontino

The bid took place in the 39th minute of the first half. After Novorizontino’s corner kick, goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues fits the ball after an attempt by the opponent and makes the direct call to Eguinaldo, who starts in counterattack and is stopped with a foul on the left wing.

In the previous round, against Operário, Eguinaldo had already reached a significant speed, reaching 36.8 km/h. The numbers are recorded by Vasco’s performance analysis department.

Eguinaldo shoots in counterattack against Novorizontino and reaches a speed of 37.5 km/h

Recent figures show that Kylian Mbappé, from PSG, owns the highest mark achieved so far: 38 km/h. Achievement already achieved also by Bruno Henrique from Flamengo – in 2019, the speed of the Brazilian striker was highlighted in FIFA’s profile after winning over Internacional in the quarterfinals of Libertadores.

Eguinaldo lives full rise in Vasco. Until last year, the striker played in the lowland football of his home state, Maranhão, when he was hired for the base of Artsul, a club in Baixada Fluminense. He caught the attention of the São Januário team and came on loan in 2021. In August this year, Vasco agreed to buy 70% of the player’s economic rights, who signed a contract valid until 2027.

Joined the professional squad in July, Eguinaldo has already played 15 games and scored three goals for Vasco. He won the title in the victory over Guarani, for the 27th round, and never left the team. He is quoted to be a starter again against Sport, next Sunday, at 16h, in Ilha do Retiro.