Embezzlement and returns: Cruzeiro trains for the game against Vila Nova, this Friday | cruise

Cruzeiro trained this Wednesday morning at Toca da Raposa with an eye on the game against Vila Nova, in the B Series. The match will be this Friday, at 8:30 pm, in Goiânia, for the 35th round. Coach Pezzolano has sick leave and suspension. On the other hand, he will have the return of other athletes.

There are five absences in the medical department: right-back Wesley Gasolina, midfielder Neto Moura, midfielder Chay and forwards Stênio and Rafa Silva. Another who is out of the match is defender Lucas Oliveira, suspended.

Midfielder Filipe Machado, defender Zé Ivaldo, left-back Matheus Bidu and striker Luvannor are again in Pezzolano’s plans. The first returns after serving suspension. The other three were spared in the defeat to Sport, in the last round.

With access to the elite of the Brazilian Championship and assured title in Serie B, Cruzeiro leads the competition with 72 points. This Thursday, the team returns to training at Toca da Raposa. After the activity, the delegation goes to Goiânia.

