Emily Ratajkowski denies rumors about relationship with Brad Pitt

Emily Ratajkowski

the marriage between Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard came to an end this summer after four years together. Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard were married in February 2018 and three years later welcomed their first child, Sylvester Apollo Bear. According to statements by a source to the Page Sixthe reason that led to the separation between the two must be related to the alleged infidelities of the producer and actor.

Last September appeared in the international press Rumors that the model and Brad Pitt would be romantically involved, after the two were seen in each other’s company several times. However, the model is now putting an end to the rumors. This Wednesday, October 12th, Ratajkowski gave an interview to Variety in which, in addition to addressing the topic of his divorce, he also spoke about the rumors of his alleged relationship with Pitt.

“I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life, and I feel like I’m taking the opportunity to enjoy some of the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m seen.”. However, a source close to the actor has already mentioned that the two are in a relationship, but prefer to keep it private.

It is also recalled that, last Monday, October 10th, the model turned to TikTok to, apparently, come out as bisexual.