Emmanuel Macron calls on Vladimir Putin to negotiate and stop war in Ukraine

French president said Russian leader ‘must stop this war, respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and return to the negotiating table’

EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

The French President, Emmanuel Macronasked this Wednesday, 12, that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putinstop the war on Ukraine and “return to the negotiating table”. Putin “must stop this war, respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and return to the negotiating table,” Macron declared in an interview with France 2 public television, adding that he rejected the prospect of a “world war”. For Macron, the Kremlin tenant chose to “install” Europe “in the war” with his recent bombings of Ukraine and the mobilization to reinforce his army. “We don’t want a world war,” insisted the French president. When asked whether he would support a Ukrainian offensive to recover the Crimean peninsula – annexed by Russia in 2014 – Macron considered that, “at some point”, both Kiev and Moscow will have to “return to the table” to negotiate the conditions for the end of the conflict. “The question is whether the objectives of the war will be achieved by military means alone,” added the French president.

According to him, “it is up to the Ukrainians to decide” what those goals should be. Like his Western allies, Macron announced that France will increase deliveries of air defense systems to Ukraine. The country has been the target of a series of Russian bombings since the weekend. “We will deliver radars, systems and missiles to protect them from attacks, in particular from drones,” he detailed. Paris is also considering adding six new Caesar cannons to the 18 already shipped to Kiev. The French president also warned his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, that joining the war in Ukraine in support of his Russian ally, “against the wishes of much of his people”, will bring him “trouble”.

*With information from AFP