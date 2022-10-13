EU diplomacy chief: if Russia uses nuclear weapon, Russian army will be annihilated | World

EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday that Russian troops would be annihilated if President Vladimir Putin used nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

Borrell’s sentence was as follows: “Vladimir Putin is saying he is not bluffing. The United States and NATO are not bluffing either, and any nuclear attack against Ukraine will create a response, not a nuclear response, but a military response.” so powerful that the Russian army will be annihilated”.

1 of 1 EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell in Brussels, Belgium. — Photo: Yves Herman via Reuters EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell in Brussels, Belgium. — Photo: Yves Herman via Reuters

What Putin had already said

After the Russian government decided to annex four territories from Ukraine, Putin warned that Russia will have the right to use all resources at its disposal to defend itself, in a clear reference to atomic weapons.

On Thursday, NATO Secretary General Jens Soltenberg warned that such a scenario, even with the use of small atomic weapons, would have “serious consequences”.

“Russia knows this. I won’t go into the details of our response now, but clearly it would fundamentally change the nature of the conflict,” Stoltenberg said at NATO headquarters.

The military alliance, said the Norwegian leader, “is not part of the conflict” although it supports Ukraine.

Stoltenberg reiterated that NATO has not seen any “signs that Russia has changed its nuclear stance, but we are watching it 24/7.”

The NATO chief added that “we have very good intelligence information” and added that “we have been watching Russia’s nuclear facilities for decades.”

Formally, NATO has not yet threatened to use its nuclear arsenal to respond to Russia, as Ukraine is not a member of the military alliance and therefore not covered by its self-defense clause.