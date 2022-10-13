EU diplomacy chief warns Russian forces will be ‘annihilated’ if they use nuclear weapons

European Union (EU) diplomacy chief Josep Borrell warned Russia on Thursday that its troops would be “annihilated” by the Western response if Russian President Vladimir Putin carries out his threat to use nuclear weapons. in Ukraine.

“Any nuclear attack against Ukraine will generate a response; it will not be a nuclear response, but it will be so strong from a military point of view that the Russian army will be annihilated,” the Spanish leader said.

For Borrell, President Putin “guarantees that he is not lying. And he cannot afford to bluff now.”

It must be made clear, he added, that “those who support Ukraine – the EU and its member states, the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) – are not bluffing either.”

After the Russian government decided to annex four territories from Ukraine, Putin warned that Russia will have the right to use all resources at its disposal to defend itself, in a clear reference to atomic weapons.

On Thursday, NATO Secretary General Jens Soltenberg warned that such a scenario, even with the use of small atomic weapons, would have “serious consequences”.

“Russia knows this. I won’t go into the details of our response now, but clearly it would fundamentally change the nature of the conflict,” Stoltenberg said at NATO headquarters.

The military alliance, said the Norwegian leader, “is not part of the conflict” although it supports Ukraine.

Stoltenberg reiterated that NATO has not seen any “signs that Russia has changed its nuclear stance, but we are watching it 24/7.”

The NATO chief added that “we have very good intelligence information” and added that “we have been watching Russia’s nuclear facilities for decades.”

Formally, NATO has not yet threatened to use its nuclear arsenal to respond to Russia, as Ukraine is not a member of the military alliance and therefore not covered by its self-defense clause.

del-ahg/mb/aa